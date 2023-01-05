Closed and closing soon: 15 Vancouver restaurants to say goodbye to

Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures.

The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

Closed

The Vancouver restaurant concept operated in two locations in the city: one at 2690 Granville Street, which opened in February 2022, and one that only just recently opened in August 2022 at 794 West Broadway.

In an email to Dished, the restaurant confirmed that both of its locations have officially closed as of December 15, 2022, which means it both opened and closed within the span of a year.

Over the last few years, Starbucks has closed hundreds of locations across the country, and it looks like we’ve lost another one in Vancouver.

A prominent location for the famous coffee chain has quietly closed its doors in Gastown.

As of January 1, 2023, the brand’s 199 Water Street location had its windows and door papered up.

Sushi Well has been part of the Metro Vancouver community for the last 10 years, but the restaurant announced recently that it would be officially closing its doors on December 31, 2022.

The 620 6th Street restaurant was located in the same block as the ill-fated Waffle House, which told Dished earlier this fall that it would also be closing soon due to redevelopment.

The Burnaby Heights restaurant, located at 4530 Hastings Street, quietly closed its doors sometime in December and is already listed as permanently closed on Google.

While Hakkaku’s website is still up, the restaurant’s phone number has already been disconnected.

This Belgian-style gastro-pub Biercraft has confirmed with Dished that it has permanently closed its Cambie Street location.

Biercraft has two other existing locations in Vancouver, one at 3340 Shrum Lane at UBC, and one at 8902 University High Street at SFU.

A longstanding Vancouver eatery has closed its doors: Martini’s Restaurant. The 151 West Broadway destination has been in business for 52 years.

Known for its come-as-you-are, welcoming atmosphere and menu of comfort eats and drinks, Martini’s first opened its doors back in 1970.

In a call with Dished, a Denny’s employee confirmed that the location would have its last day on December 26.

This location, which is one of the oldest in operation, has long been a go-to spot for the community – which some even referred to as the only “good Denny’s” remaining in the city.

Replacing the Denny’s, as well as three other low-storey buildings and several other businesses, will be two towers with 573 rental homes.

Sad news for one beloved burger joint: Burnaby’s only Red Robin location has closed.

“Regretfully, we must announce our location at 9628 Cameron Street will be closing by the end of this year. Thank you for your many years of support!” the note said.

Teaspoons Co., known for its locally milled micro ground tea and bubble tea kits, has been operating a brick-and-mortar space in Vancouver’s downtown at 1020 Howe Street for a few years.

The brand announced on its Instagram account that it will be closing its current space on December 22 and instead moving its business to Burnaby’s The Heights neighbourhood.

A Kitsilano mainstay Terra Breads has closed its doors.

Located at 2380 W 4th Avenue, the longtime bakery and cafe shut down on December 31, 2022, after 30 years of serving the neighbourhood.

Terra Breads made the announcement last week, sharing that the decision was made amid “changing times” and its lease ending.

Fets Whisky Kitchen – which, over the years has changed names from Fettucini’s Café in 1986 to Fets Bar & Grill in 1996 and eventually to its current name in 2013 – has officially closed.

Closing Soon

This family-style restaurant is located in Chilliwack and is ceasing operations after 21 years of business.

A statement was posted on the eatery’s Facebook page Tuesday morning, citing a recent increase in rent as the reason that the business can’t continue.

What used to be Eight 1/1 Restaurant Lounge became Side Hustle Sandwiches, which has operated at the 151 East 8th Avenue address since May 2020.

The sandwich shop announced this week that it would be closing its doors for good early this year.

New Westminster’s Waffle House, which has been in the Metro Vancouver city in various locations over the years, has confirmed with Dished that it will be closing its current location due to “re-zoning.”

A date has yet to be set for the closure of the New West location, but its closing will certainly be felt by the community.

With files from Daryn Wright