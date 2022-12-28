A longtime New Westminster sushi spot is set to permanently close later this week.

Sushi Well has been part of the Metro Vancouver community for the last 10 years, but the restaurant announced this week that it would be officially closing its doors.

The 620 6th Street restaurant is located in the same block as the ill-fated Waffle House, which told Dished earlier this fall that it would also be closing soon due to redevelopment.

In an Instagram announcement posted to the restaurant’s account, Sushi Well said, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of our beloved restaurant. After 10 wonderful years of serving you delicious food and creating memories in our beloved New Westminster, we have received notice that our building will be demolished starting January 2023.”

“We are deeply grateful for your support over the years, and we will truly miss serving you. We hope that you will continue to visit us when we reopen in near future and keep an eye out for updates on our future plans,” the announcement continued, hinting that a new location may be in the works soon.

Sushi Well billed itself as a spot for healthy eats and was known for its pink rice, made with infusions from cabbage, beets, and blueberries.

Sushi Well will be closing at the end of this month, with its last day of service on December 31.