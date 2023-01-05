McDonald’s is at it once again with the new menu item drops.

This time, it’s two items that are returning to the food menu across Canada, even if it is at participating restaurants and for a limited time only.

The McDonald’s Waffle Fries and Spicy McNuggets are back!

The fast-food chain brought waffle fries back in April 2022 so it’s nice to see them make another temporary return. Maybe they’ll stay a little longer this time. The Spicy Chicken McNuggets, made with seasoned and breaded chicken breast with a spicy habanero heat, are served with a ranch dip (that also goes well with the fries).

Act fast because these menu items won’t be on the menu for long.

If you’re heading over to your nearest branch of the fast-food joint, be sure to check out its other recent menu additions: The McCrispy, the Carolina BBQ Quarter Pounder, and the limited-edition Candy Cane Fudge McFlurry.