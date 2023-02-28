Closed and closing soon: 10 Vancouver restaurants to say goodbye to

Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures.

The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

Closed

After serving up authentic Cantonese dishes for more than 40 years, the family-run restaurant Daisy Garden Kitchen has shut its doors permanently.

Since its opening in 1979, the restaurant has been a pillar of the Chinatown community.

Its owner, Susanna Ng, confirmed the heartbreaking news with Daily Hive adding, “It was a hard decision to make.”

Deacon’s Corner in Kitsilano shared earlier this month that a fire took place at the restaurant late on the night of Sunday, February 12.

In an Instagram post sharing the “not-so-great news,” Deacon’s Corner said, “We are fortunate that no one was hurt and are so grateful to the emergency teams for their response and aid.”

“Due to the damage, the restaurant will be closed until further notice,” the note continued. “As a small business, these kinds of situations hurt a lot, and we appreciate the help and support of our community as we figure out the next steps to rebuilding.”

Another one to add to our sad list is a local joint in Maple Ridge: Kanaka Pizza.

Located at 101-11225 240th Street, Kanaka Pizza shared on a local “Albion Neighbours” Facebook group that it had officially closed.

Chances are if you grew up in South Surrey, you’ve probably been to (or even worked at) Delrios at one point or another.

The family-style restaurant, located at 1669 128th Street, has been a staple of the community for decades.

From first jobs to birthday dinners, Delrios has been an integral part of Ocean Park, but now the restaurant has officially closed the curtains on its long era of service.

Innocent Ice Cream, known for its plant-based options and house-made ice cream sandwiches, has been at its 4895 Main Street location since 2017.

Before that, it operated out of a pink mobile bicycle cart, founded in 2015.

In an announcement shared on the business’ Instagram and website, Innocent said that it would be closing its Main Street address in order to move to a bigger location.

The downtown Vancouver cafe was located at 888 Dunsmuir Street. According to its website, this spot has been serving the community since the early ’90s.

After nearly three decades of operation, 888 Caffe Express offered its last service on Thursday, February 2, as its lease was set to expire.

Katsuya, a brand known for its “fusion katsu” offerings, has closed its only Vancouver location at 1471 Robson Street.

The restaurant had its final day of service on January 22, marking the end of Katsuya’s presence in the city.

Korean pizza joint Pizza Maru took over Katsuya’s location and is now open.

Kevin & Kevin only just recently celebrated its two-year anniversary at its 488 Gore Street address, but it seems the bar and restaurant’s time in Chinatown has come to a close.

This spot shared on its Instagram account that its last day at this location would be January 29. Kevin & Kevin’s new location in the West End is already in the works.

This family-style restaurant is located in Chilliwack and stopped operations after 21 years of business.

Rendezvous Restaurant thanked patrons for all the support and let them know that January 28, 2023, would be its final day of service.

Closing Soon

News of longtime foodie spots closing is never our favourite to share, but unfortunately, we have another addition to our list of places shutting down soon: Cafe D’Lite Express.

The Aberdeen Centre food court tenant shared the news on Instagram.

The Richmond eatery, which is known for its Singaporean and Malaysian eats, has been operating for nearly 15 years, according to its post.

With files from Daryn Wright