News of local food and beverage businesses calling it quits is always a bummer, and here’s another closure to have on your radar. 888 Caffe Express announced it is closing its doors.

The downtown Vancouver cafe is located at 888 Dunsmuir Street. According to its website, this spot has been serving the community since the early ’90s.

Now, after nearly three decades of operation, 888 Caffe Express will offer its last service on Thursday, February 2, as its lease is about to expire.

The cafe’s owner shared a message thanking patrons, suppliers, and employees past and present for their support over the years.

You still have a few more days to pop in before it closes. Be sure to do so if you can.