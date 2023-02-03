Chances are if you grew up in South Surrey, you’ve probably been to (or even worked at) Delrios at one point or another.

The family-style restaurant, located at 1669 128th Street, has been a staple of the community for the last 27 years.

From first jobs to birthday dinners, Delrios has been an integral part of Ocean Park, but now the restaurant has officially closed the curtains on its long era of service.

Rumours of the restaurant’s impending closure had been circulating among the community during the late part of 2022, but in a social media post shared on Delrio’s Facebook page on January 25, those rumours were confirmed.

“It is with saddened hearts that Delrios Restaurant is closing after over 27 years serving our community,” the post said.

“It has been our pleasure to see generations of families pass through our doors, give hundreds of local kids their first jobs and be a part of your special celebrations. They will be some of our most cherished memories,” the announcement continued.

The closure confirmation also noted how difficult it has been for the restaurant industry over the last two years, encouraging folks to continue to support their local Ocean Park businesses.

Comments from Delrios’ followers included stories about how it was a staple throughout their childhood and how it remained a favourite place to go for pizza and pub-style fare.

“You will definitely leave a void in Ocean Park,” one person shared.

Delrios had its last day of service on Sunday, January 22.