News of longtime foodie spots closing is never our favourite to share, but unfortunately, we have another addition to our list of places shutting down soon: Cafe D’Lite Express.

The Aberdeen Centre food court tenant shared the news on Instagram Friday afternoon.

The Richmond eatery, which is known for its Singaporean and Malaysian eats, has been operating for nearly 15 years, according to its post.

In the statement posted by Cafe D’Lite’s sister concept, Mamalee, owners share that the food court destination’s last day of operation will be March 8, 2023.

Owners said this closure was due to “our inability to reach a mutually beneficial agreement with the Landlord. We sincerely thank you for your support over the past 14 years.”

You still have a few more weeks to enjoy this spot before it closes.

Also, keep an eye out for Mamalee’s upcoming second location at Vancouver’s International Village, or head to its 3144 West Broadway space.