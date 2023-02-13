The term “Sunday scaries” took on a whole new meaning for one Vancouver business this past weekend.

Deacon’s Corner in Kitsilano shared early Monday morning that a fire took place at the restaurant late on the night of Sunday, February 12.

In an Instagram post sharing the “not-so-great news,” Deacon’s Corner said, “We are fortunate that no one was hurt and are so grateful to the emergency teams for their response and aid.”

“Due to the damage, the restaurant will be closed until further notice,” the note continued. “As a small business, these kinds of situations hurt a lot, and we appreciate the help and support of our community as we figure out the next steps to rebuilding.”

Deacon’s Corner, a diner and casual restaurant located at 3189 W Broadway – right on the corner of Trutch Street – has been offering up breakfast and lunch classics to the neighbourhood since 2015.

Deacon’s also operates a location in Gastown at 101 Main Street, which remains open for business while the fate of the Kits location is determined.

This incident happened almost exactly a week after another Kitsilano restaurant was forced to close due to a raging fire as well. Robba da Matti, located at 1898 West 1st Avenue, is closed indefinitely and the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Daily Hive has reached out to Deacon’s Corner Kits and will update this story.