For our holiday gatherings, we like to mix a little high and a little low.

We’re talking caviar and potato chips, shrimp rings and boxed cheesy crackers, fancy bonbons and gummy candies. Whether it’s a holiday party or one of those long lazy afternoons where nibbling all day fades into dinner, we’re always looking for new snacks to try out.

One of Vancouver’s top spots for rare snacks opened earlier this summer and it is a must-try spot if you’re looking to add some special options to your snacking repertoire this holiday season.

Snack Attack is located at Unit 3 1022 Kingsway and offers a huge selection of rare and exotic snacks and sips along the lines of nostalgic childhood items and Vancouver-made gummies in “mystery flavours.”

The shop sells items from Asia, Mexico, India, UAE, Europe, and the US, and happens to have a particularly impressive selection of Lay’s chips.

From buttered corn to shrimp to Hot Yai Fried Chicken flavours, these aren’t your common, run-of-the-mill Lay’s that you’d find on the shelves of regular grocery stores.

We’re especially intrigued by the Chili Crab and Nori Seaweed flavours, which would probably fit right in on a table of canapés and finger foods.

Snack Attack also carries some of Lay’s Max Xtra Crunch line, with varieties like Korean Fried Chicken, Grilled Unagi, and Gourmet Sour Cream and Onion.

Snack Attack is open daily from 10 am to 8 pm.

Snack Attack

Address: 1022 Kingsway, Unit 3, Vancouver

Instagram