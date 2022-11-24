Yelp reveals its 10 biggest food trend predictions for 2023

For those of us that are grub-obsessed, it’s probably pretty easy to pluck out a few prominent patterns we see unfolding when it comes to future food trends.

But Yelp has done some legwork for us by diving into millions of searches to determine the biggest food trends to watch for in 2023.

The platform, known for its crowd-sourced reviews about businesses, recently released the 10 food trends they expect to be big next year.

Data used to determine these trends was pulled from looking at “searches for the words, phrases, and businesses that saw significant interest between 2021 and 2022 across restaurant, food and nightlife categories.”

In order to focus on what to watch for in the coming year, the company also leaned on its team of data scientists, community managers, and Trend Expert Tara Lewis.

So, here are the 10 biggest food trend predictions to watch for in 2023, according to Yelp.

The Michelagua

Slushies

Experiential dining (think dinner theatres, experimental dining)

Pickle-flavoured products

Oxtail

“Dirty sodas” (your favourite pop with cream and/or additional flavouring)

Hojicha Tea

Mocktails

The Suprême (aka the NYC-based dessert taking over Instagram right now)

’90s Nosh: Fast-food classics

To learn more about why these selections stood out as trends and the numbers behind them, check out Yelp’s full list.