Twitter reacts hilariously to Ontario "Cactus Club Woman" leaving Alberta

An article about a woman from Ontario who complained about moving to Alberta — and eventually moved back home — recently sent Albertans into a frenzy online. Some users have even started calling her the “Cactus Club Woman.”

The original piece published by Toronto Life was titled “I moved to Alberta and hated everything about it. After three months, I came back to Toronto,” which profiled the experience of a 33-year-old woman who moved from “Mississauga to Edmonton to Mississauga.”

Sparking much of the social media reactions was how she used to finish work and head straight to the nearest Cactus Club. She moved to a suburb just outside of Edmonton (with apparently no Cactus Clubs).

Many of the comments and replies on Twitter are confused, wondering why a “major extrovert who goes out three to five nights per week” would move to Leduc. “I think I’d do well in Sex and the City,” she wrote in the article.

It also seemed to bring Calgary, Edmonton, and Ontario together to agree on something.

These are the best Twitter reactions to the Ontario woman missing music, noise, nightlife, and of course, Cactus Club.

Absolutely loving the coming together of Calgary and Edmonton, while simultaneously dumping all over Mississauga. With Toronto mostly escaping the shade. #cactusclub #Toronto #Calgary #Edmonton — John Bianchin (@BianchinJohn) December 14, 2022

Guys, we don’t have to all hate read the Toronto Life piece. If a confused Torontonian doesn’t want to live in a canola field because there isn’t a Cactus Club there, that’s their business. — Alex Boyd (@alex_n_boyd) December 13, 2022

Somehow everything about this is unbearable (Cactus Club?), but it’s really funny to move from Mississauga to fuckin Leduc and complain that it doesn’t have the city life you wanted lmao https://t.co/ilL2cjB06E — ghoul (parody) 🍋 (@gammarayghoul) December 13, 2022

Since this story went viral and Cactus Club started trending on Twitter because of it, Cactus Club’s profile has been switched to private. It’s unclear if it’s because of all of these comments, replies, and posts, but users have their thoughts.

So yes, I’m fascinated by Toronto-Edmonton Cactus Club lady, but now I’m even more fascinated at why @cactusclubcafe has gone private. Is it related?!?!? — Lizz Moffat (@lizzmoffat) December 13, 2022

This story is causing too much drama. 🥴

Look at what y’all did! 😭🤧#cactusclub pic.twitter.com/SmBgRnXFPn — #️⃣JUMPSCARE Acc to Lil’ Undercover 🅱️arb X©️ (@caramelcomplec1) December 14, 2022

Other people gave the advice that when you move to a new city, it’s important to know if the important things to you are there, like a nearby Cactus Club.

I’d like to thank @torontolife for unifying #Calgary & #Edmonton with this hilarious hit piece, if only for a few hours on Twitter. Also, if you’re considering switching provinces, do your research. At the very least, check for to make sure there’s a #CactusClub nearby 🙄 https://t.co/KPWS7zsxKW — Tim Parent (@timparent) December 14, 2022