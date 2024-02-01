Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Looking for February fun that doesn’t break the bank?

Here are 27 free and inexpensive things to do in Vancouver this month, including VMF Winter Arts, Chinatown Spring Festival Parade, and more.

What: Got Craft Markets’ first annual Bits + Bobs event is a unique sample and warehouse sale at the Heritage Hall. Discover over 40 local small businesses, each offering a variety of reduced-priced items, slight seconds, one-off samples, discontinued items, seasonal merchandise, and more.

Bargain hunters will want to shop for clothing, artwork, jewelry, ceramics, homewares, and more at this one-day-only event.

When: February 17, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $3 online in advance and at the door; children 12 and under are free; purchase online

What: Wintertime is heating up around the city in February as the Vancouver Winter Pride Festival returns bigger and better than ever.

Attendees can look forward to exciting and interactive events that build community while celebrating the diversity within the region’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Events also feature free and low-cost admission to ensure everyone can enjoy the festivities.

When: February 2 to 24, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events; tickets and full details can be found here

What: Vancouver Civic Theatres (VCT) is hosting a Family Day open house on Saturday, February 17, in the Queen Elizabeth Theatre lobbies. Create some crafts, explore the new exhibition created by local artists Hoda Mir and Shannon Pawliw, and treat yourself to a complimentary hot cocoa at the the hot chocolate station.

When: February 17, 2024

Time: 10 am to 1 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free; register online

What: The 50th Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Celebration is happening on Sunday, February 11, the second day of the Year of the Dragon.

The popular event is expected to draw over 5,000 participants and 100,000 spectators to the neighbourhood, with family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and more than 70 cultural groups from various communities. Attendees will also see the largest assembly of traditional lion dance teams in all of Canada.

When: February 11, 2024

Time: 11 am (parade start), 2 to 4 pm (fair), 6:30 pm (gala dinner start)

Where: Various locations throughout Chinatown

Cost: Free for parade and fair

What: Eastside Flea features over 50 local vendors offering a variety of items, including handmade goods, vintage clothing, collectibles, plants, artisan foods, and more. Each weekend event will also have food trucks on-site, beverages being served, and indoor and outdoor seating where you can enjoy your treats.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday from February 10 to March 24, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 1101 Union Street, Vancouver

Admission: $5; no one turned away for lack of funds

What: PuSh International Performing Arts Festival is back for its 20th groundbreaking year in Vancouver this winter, and it promises a lineup of works for every type of live arts enthusiast.

The Lower Mainland’s signature mid-winter cultural event is described as a “manifesto for live art,” with works featuring personal accounts of resistance and acts of vulnerability. Guests will also explore themes of migration, displacement, labour, injustice, and artificial intelligence during the performances.

When: Now until February 4, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Tickets and Passes: $16.75 to $39 plus free events and top-tier ticket options available for Pli at the Playhouse; purchase online

What: Lansdowne Centre is celebrating the Lunar New Year by bringing a giant LEGO dragon to life. The huge sculpture will be created by Robin Sather, the only LEGO Certified Professional in Western Canada. The building of the dragon sculpture will begin on February 3 and will be on display until February 25.

Year of the Dragon celebrants and LEGO enthusiasts are welcome to stop by on February 3 and 4 during mall hours to see Sather work on the colossal structure. There will also be a Lunar New Year event on February 10 with an artisan market, children’s crafts, photo ops with festive decorations, and more.

When: Various dates between February 3 to 25, 2024

Time: Various times

When: Centre Court, Lansdowne Centre (enter by Earls) – 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Cost: Free

What: LunarFest brings cultures and traditions together in a variety of events in February. Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with performances, artist talks, film screenings, and activities around Vancouver.

Make sure to also visit The Lantern City, returning to Jack Poole Plaza, šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, Pendulum Gallery, and Granville Island’s Ocean Artworks Pavilion.

When: Various dates in February 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Admission: Free and ticketed events

What: West Vancouver art instructors get the spotlight at The Ferry Building Gallery this winter. Staying Curious celebrates the instructors by showcasing their unique approaches to art and their unique sources of creativity.

Guests will see works in a variety of mediums, including painting, quilting, and sculpture.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until February 4, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Ferry Building Gallery – 1414 Argyle Avenue, West Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: The Business Improvement Associations (BIAs) of Vancouver have come together to help you show love to your city, as well as to the many fantastic small businesses that make this place so amazing.

Visit your local neighbourhoods and businesses this month, and you could win one of 15 Love Your City tote bags! You’ll also be entered for the grand prize of goodies from each participating neighbourhood, valued at approximately $4,000. For more information, check out @loveyourcitycontest.

When: All February long

Where: Various neighbourhoods and small businesses around Vancouver

More Information: Online

What: The popular Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF) event returns from February 22 to 27 for its fourth year in a row, with public spaces across downtown being transformed into interactive open-air galleries.

There will also be special programming, including a curator talk and the return of Blanketing The City: Lighting the Way.

When: February 22 to 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

What: Place des Arts invites guests of all ages to immerse themselves in art. Tour the not-for-profit arts education centre, then take part in the drop-in style activities inspired by the content and/or mediums in the current exhibitions.

When: February 4, 2024

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: Place des Arts – 1120 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam

Cost: Free; register online

What: Carey Newman’s The Witness Blanket is a one-of-a-kind art piece made up of over 800 items from sites and Survivors of residential schools across the Lower Mainland, BC, and Canada.

The limited-time exhibition at West Vancouver Memorial Library also includes a lineup of free events, including tech talks, concerts, an evening with the artist Carey Newman, and more. Find out more information online.

When: Now until March 10, 2024

Time: 10 am to 8 pm (Monday to Thursday), 10 am to 6 pm (Friday to Sunday)

Where: West Vancouver Memorial Library — 1950 Marine Drive, West

Vancouver

Cost: Free; registration is required for events

What: Reel Causes and the Vancouver Black and Indigenous Creative Association present a preview of Rick DuPree’s forthcoming documentary, Seattle Black Panthers Fight For Justice & Freedom.

DuPree and Elmer Dixon are joined for a conversation by moderators Natasha Tony and Tinthi Tembo that further explores the film as well as Dixon’s story in his memoir, Die Standing: From Black Panther Party Revolutionary to Global Diversity Consultant.

When: February 6, 2024

Time: Doors 6 pm, event 6:30 pm

Where: Rio Theatre — 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $10 in advance; purchase online

What: Lights at Lafarge, Metro Vancouver’s largest free outdoor winter lights display, is back again for another holiday season.

The annual tradition has been illuminating Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam throughout the season, with over 100,000 twinkling lights to discover.

Guests of all ages can explore the outdoor display that wraps its way entirely around the lake, leading them on a 1.2 km loop through themed zones.

When: Now until the end of February 2024

Time: Dusk until 10 pm

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

What: UBC Botanical Garden is hosting its second Lunar New Year Market on February 3 and 4, with an artisan market, live entertainment, and much more to enjoy.

Visitors of the Lunar New Year Market will meet local makers, artists, crafters, and food trucks showcasing a variety of goods. Attendees can also sign up for a sweet dumpling workshop or a light stand-engraving workshop during the day.

And it wouldn’t be a Lunar New Year event without the energetic lion dances!

When: February 3 and 4, 2024

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: UBC Botanical Garden Reception Centre – 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $8.88 after tax and fees; purchase online

What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink is open for the new skating season, and all ages are invited to hit the ice.

Located under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip. Skating is free for all ages, and those without skates can rent them on-site for a fee. Helmets are mandatory for anyone under the age of 12.

When: Open daily until February 29, 2024

Time: 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver; beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages; skate rentals are available for a fee

What: The City of North Vancouver’s free Shipyards Skate Plaza is now open, and skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. Fun can be had no matter the weather –- the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof.

When: Daily until March 31, 2024

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: Free; skate rentals are available for $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

Recurring Events and Activities

What: The Bill Reid Gallery is named after the renowned Haida artist and is the only public gallery dedicated to contemporary Indigenous Art of the Northwest Coast in the country. The gallery is home to the Simon Fraser University Bill Reid Collection and also hosts a variety of special exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, and more.

Guests can visit the Bill Reid Gallery for free from 2 to 5 pm on the first Friday of each month.

When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. There are a variety of exhibitions currently on display at the largest public art museum in Western Canada, and you can check them out for free during the Free First Friday Nights events.

When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Improv Centre welcomes performers of all levels to get up onstage with professionally trained improvisers at its free monthly community jam. The 18+ event features theatre exercises, improv games, and more during the fun, interactive jam.

When: The last Saturday of every month.

Time: 3:30 to 5:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Parker Rooftop is ready to help make the most of your weekends with Sunday Funday, with acclaimed live entertainment set against the backdrop of English Bay.

Whether you’re looking for delicious food and cocktails, a chance to socialize, or the best in local music starting at 7 pm, Parker Rooftop has you covered. Plus, there’s an all-day happy hour from 3 to 11 pm in the heated and covered patio or opulent dining room.

When: Every Sunday

Time: Open at 3 pm with music from 7 to 10 pm

Where: Parker Rooftop — 1379 Howe Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free, but reservations are recommended; reserve online

Farmers’ Markets in Metro Vancouver

What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers alongside a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits, veggies, eggs, dairy, meats, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until March 30, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 E 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday until April 28, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods.

When: Every Sunday until April 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Road, Port Moody