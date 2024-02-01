Honda Celebration of Light 2024 fireworks dates announced for Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Vancouver’s pinnacle summer event is returning for its 32nd year, as the Honda Celebration of Light has announced its dates for this year’s festival.

The international light show over English Bay is one of the most highly anticipated happenings of the year, with many locals and visitors arriving early on each fireworks day to stake out the perfect spot.

To help get you ready for summer fun, here are the three nights that Honda Celebration of Light will return in 2024:

Saturday, July 20

Wednesday, July 24

Saturday, July 27

This year’s event programming, including the three participating fireworks teams and the countries they will represent, is expected to be announced by event organizers shortly.

The last fireworks competition in 2023 saw competing teams representing Australia, Mexico and The Philippines. Blue Sky Fireworks, a pyrotechnics company based near Manila, were the big winners.

Each year, the event typically attracts a cumulative attendance of over one million people to the beaches, parks, and seawall surrounding English Bay over its three nights.

Over the past decade, the event has grown beyond its nightly 25-minute fireworks competition, with food trucks, activations, and on-site live entertainment beginning in the afternoon of each event day, and then culminating with free concerts before the fireworks.

Honda Celebration of Light 2024

When: July 20, 24 and 27, 2024

Time: 10 to 10:25 pm; rain or shine

Where: English Bay, Vancouver

Cost: Free

