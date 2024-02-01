EventsNewsSummerCelebration of LightDH Community Partnership

Honda Celebration of Light 2024 fireworks dates announced for Vancouver

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Feb 1 2024, 6:09 pm
Honda Celebration of Light 2024 fireworks dates announced for Vancouver
Honda Celebration of Light 2023 Vancouver fireworks by Team Australia (Gabriel Lam/Submitted)

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Love Lights

Fri, February 2, 10:00am

Love Lights

2024 Valentines Market Extravaganza

Sat, February 10, 10:00am

2024 Valentines Market Extravaganza

Sweetheart's Soiree Valentine's Event at Stanley Park Pavilion

Wed, February 14, 6:30pm

Sweetheart's Soiree Valentine's Event at Stanley Park Pavilion

Constellations: a play by Nick Payne

Wed, February 14, 7:30pm

Constellations: a play by Nick Payne

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Vancouver’s pinnacle summer event is returning for its 32nd year, as the Honda Celebration of Light has announced its dates for this year’s festival.

The international light show over English Bay is one of the most highly anticipated happenings of the year, with many locals and visitors arriving early on each fireworks day to stake out the perfect spot.

mexico grupo avacon honda celebration of light vancouver fireworks 2023 f

Team Mexico’s (Grupo Avacon) fireworks show at the 2023 Honda Celebration of Light. (Gabriel Lam/Meimento)

To help get you ready for summer fun, here are the three nights that Honda Celebration of Light will return in 2024:

  • Saturday, July 20
  • Wednesday, July 24
  • Saturday, July 27

This year’s event programming, including the three participating fireworks teams and the countries they will represent, is expected to be announced by event organizers shortly.

The last fireworks competition in 2023 saw competing teams representing Australia, Mexico and The Philippines. Blue Sky Fireworks, a pyrotechnics company based near Manila, were the big winners.

celebration of light 2023 philippines jason wait

Team Philippines’ fireworks show at the 2023 Honda Celebration of Light. (Jason Wait/submitted)

Each year, the event typically attracts a cumulative attendance of over one million people to the beaches, parks, and seawall surrounding English Bay over its three nights.

Over the past decade, the event has grown beyond its nightly 25-minute fireworks competition, with food trucks, activations, and on-site live entertainment beginning in the afternoon of each event day, and then culminating with free concerts before the fireworks.

Honda Celebration of Light 2024

When: July 20, 24 and 27, 2024
Time: 10 to 10:25 pm; rain or shine
Where: English Bay, Vancouver
Cost: Free

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light

With files from Kenneth Chan

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ News
+ Summer
+ Celebration of Light
+ DH Community Partnership
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop