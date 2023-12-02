More than 20 FREE and cheap things to do in Metro Vancouver this December

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

No need to blow your budget this holiday season with our list of 23 FREE and cheap things to do in and around Vancouver this December,

Get festive without breaking your wallet with a Christmas Dog Parade, CP Holiday Train, and more!

And for more great events happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: One of Vancouver’s most unique cultural venues is opening its doors for a special holiday event this weekend, and you can enjoy the festivities for free.

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is hosting this month’s Community Days on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3, with complimentary admission for all BC residents from 10 am to 5 pm.

Enjoy a special two-day holiday shopping market with unique and culturally inspired gifts from local artisans. There will also be live entertainment, arts and crafts, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

When: December 2 and 3, 2023

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden — 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free for BC residents (ID required). Donations are also being accepted. Register online

What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink has reopened for the new skating season, and all ages are invited to hit the ice.

Located under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip. There will also be live entertainment for the 12 days leading up to Christmas, including live DJs, jazz bands, and more.

When: Open daily from December 1, 2023, until February 29, 2024

Time: 9 am to 9 pm (11 am to 5 pm on Christmas Day)

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver; beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your skates. Skate rentals are also available for a fee

What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 70 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Holiday Pop-Up Shop. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, vintage finds and clothing, artisanal chocolates, and more.

Admission is free, and the venue is also dog-friendly. Plus, make sure to arrive early on Saturday, December 2, as the first 25 people in the doors will win market money to spend at any vendor booth.

When: December 2 and 3, 2023

Time: Noon to 6 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

What: CandyTown will be transforming the streets of Yaletown into a winter wonderland-like playground with roaming holiday characters, stunning live ice sculpting, and the All I Want for Christmas Gift Market. Visitors will also enjoy live music and delightful winter photo ops throughout the neighbourhood.

New this year is a pet-friendly Winter Wonderland photo station hosted by Happy Photo Bus and live music from the East Van Horns. The little ones can write a letter to Santa during their visit to CandyTown.

Attendees will also want to check out the Vancouver Whitecaps FC tent at Bill Curtis Square. There you will have a chance to win a suite for 14 of your friends and family for one game during the 2024 season or a pair of 2024 season memberships for the Whitecaps.

When: December 2, 2023

Time: Noon to 5 pm

Where: Yaletown Neighborhood, Bill Curtis Square/Yaletown Canada Line and Helmcken Plaza (between Earls Yaletown and Yaletown Brewing Co.)

Admission: Free

What: Spirit of the Season, North Vancouver’s annual holiday kickoff, will transform Carrie Cates into a festive wonderland filled with live music, ice skating, free hot chocolate, and more.

You can even witness the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus atop a City fire truck and the lighting of the massive holiday tree.

When: December 2, 2023

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Glory Days is bringing the Vancouver Night Market Winter Edition to the Vancouver Art Gallery on Robson Square. From global delicacies to a traditional lion dance show, this free-admission market truly has something to offer for everyone.

Once you have filled your belly, there are plenty of rare vintage items to check out, too. Granville Flea has curated a selection of incredible vintage vendors for visitors to shop for until they drop. Fun stores to check out include Endless Rodeo Vintage, RC Thrifts, and Classique Grails.

When: December 1, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery on Robson Square – 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: A stunning Christmas lights display has returned to a Burnaby home for December, and organizers invite everyone to drive by for a look while supporting an important cause.

The DuPlessis family, located near the intersection of Lougheed and Brighton close to Costco, goes all-out with their annual holiday display. Expect to see a 23-foot tree, Griswold roof, inflatables, snowmen, soldiers, trees, tropical characters, and more.

When: December 1, 2023 to January 2, 2024,

Time: Nightly from 4:30 pm to 12 am

Where: 8222 Burnlake Drive, Burnaby

Cost: Free. Donations encouraged to BC Children’s Hospital Foundation

What: The magic of the holidays has arrived in Kitsilano as the West 4th Business Improvement Association (BIA) is hosting Kitsmas from December 8 to 10. You can grab a hot chocolate, check out the festive decorations and mistletoe, and even send letters directly to the North Pole.

Get into the spirit of the season with holiday shopping parties at participating businesses, with bubbly, treats, gift ideas and more. Then snap a holiday photo at The Happy Photo Bus at the Maple Plaza on Saturday, December 9, from 11 am to 4 pm (free photographer will be onsite from 11 am to 1:30 pm, so book your spot online). Friends, family and pets are welcome.

There will also be a Kids’ Craft area, Kitsmas Cookies, and hot drinks from Nuttea to enjoy at the Maple Plaza at Maple Street and 4th Avenue on December 9 from 11 am to 4 pm.

When: December 8 to 10, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations on West 4th. Photobus located at Maple Street and 4th Avenue

Cost: Free

What: The 16th annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights is happening on Sunday, December 3, throughout Cloverdale Town Centre, with seasonal floats, stunning lights, and more.

Attendees of the free community event are also asked to bring donations to support important local causes, including the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, Surrey Food Bank, and the Surrey Christmas Bureau.

When: December 3, 2023

Time: 5 pm start

Where: Throughout Cloverdale Town Centre. See the full route online

Admission: Free. Please consider bringing a non-perishable food item or gift item for donation

What: Your favourite canine companions don’t have to feel left out of the festive fun this holiday season, thanks to the Steveston Christmas Dog Parade.

Dozens of paw-dorable dogs and puppies will dress up in holiday attire and parade along Imperial Landing on Sunday, December 10.

The event starts at 10:30 am at Phoenix Pond bridge arch and ends at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site, where there is more seasonal fun for the community to enjoy.

When: December 10, 2023

Time: 10:30 am start

Where: Starts at Phoenix Pond bridge arch and ends at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site

Cost: Free

What: Previously recognized by The Guinness Book of World Records for housing the tallest gingerbread man, Gingerbread Lane features delightful gingerbread creations designed by secondary school students, amateur culinary artists, and professional bakers.

As well as providing a welcome dose of holiday feels, the event also helps to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of BC and the Yukon, which is celebrating its 40th year of granting wishes to children living with critical illnesses.

When: December 1 to 29, 2023

Time: Regular hotel hours

Where: Hyatt Regency Vancouver – 655 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Guests are invited to sip on holiday-inspired cocktails in the Fa la la la la lounge served up by the newly opened FUNK. Coffee Bar by House of Funk. There will also be delicious donuts by Lee’s Donuts to enjoy while listening to live music from the award-winning Vancouver choir, Lions Gate Chorus.

Afterward, make your own festive decorations at the wreath-making booth from Blossom and Vine, then visit the flower stand and watch demos from Fleurs De Villes.

When: December 12, 2023

Time: 4 to 7 pm

Where: 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The 25th edition of the CP Holiday Train is making a number of highly anticipated stops in Metro Vancouver this weekend. The massive, brightly decorated train will bring holiday cheer to the region while raising money, food, and awareness for food banks.

Metro Vancouver cities included on this year’s cross-country festive tour include Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Port Moody and Port Coquitlam. Attendees at each stop will enjoy a free concert by platinum-selling singer-songwriter Tyler Shaw and Juno Award-winning artist Kiesza.

When: December 17 and 18, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free; donations for the local food bank to help those in need are encouraged

What: Heritage Christmas and the Burnaby Village Museum are truly where history comes alive. Enjoy the magical atmosphere of festive lights and traditional decorations in this 1920s-era village.

There will also be seasonal entertainment, demonstrations and activities, and delicious food served up at Heritage Christmas. Keep an eye out for the historic street car on your way to the old-timey ice cream parlour.

When: Now until January 4, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Burnaby Village Museum — 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Admission: Free, Carousel rides $2.52 plus tax

What: The holidays in Vancouver just wouldn’t be as bright without the Lights of Hope.

St. Paul’s Foundation’s massive light display outside of St. Paul’s Hospital has been an annual Christmastime tradition and fundraising campaign since 1998. More than 100,000 lights and hundreds of shining stars recognizing the support of generous donors will shine until the new year.

When: Lights will be on display until January 5, 2024

Time: Nightly throughout the holiday season

Where: St. Paul’s Hospital – 1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The Centre Vancouver is screening Home Alone on its giant 52-foot screen with surround sound. There will even be free concessions during the event.

In case you’re not familiar with the holiday classic, Home Alone stars a 10-year-old Macaulay Culkin as Kevin, a kid who gets accidentally left behind by his family for the holidays and is left to fend for himself – literally.

When: December 17, 2023

Time: 3 pm

Where: The Centre — 777 Homer Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free, register online

Recurring Events and Activities

What: The Bill Reid Gallery is named after the renowned Haida artist and is the only public gallery dedicated to contemporary Indigenous Art of the Northwest Coast in the country. The gallery is home to the Simon Fraser University Bill Reid Collection and also hosts a variety of special exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, and more.

Guests can visit Bill Reid Gallery for free from 2 to 5 pm on the first Friday of each month.

When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. There are a variety of exhibitions currently on display at the largest public art museum in western Canada, and you can check them out for free during the Free First Friday Nights events.

When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Improv Centre welcomes performers of all levels to get up onstage with professionally trained improvisers at its free monthly community jam. The 18+ event features theatre exercises, improv games and scenes, and more during the fun, interactive jam.

When: The last Saturday of every month.

Time: 3:30 to 5:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Farmers’ Markets in Metro Vancouver

What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until March 30, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 E 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday until April 28, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods.

When: Every Sunday until April 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Road, Port Moody