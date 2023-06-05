13 Vancouver food events happening this week: June 5 to 11

This week, Vancouver has no shortage of food truck festivals, special food events, and fun street parties to get you in the spirit of summer.

From a fried chicken and caviar night to a Japanese summer market, the hardest part about this week will be choosing which events to check out.

Here are the best food and drink events happening in Vancouver from June 5 to 11.

One-Time Events

Torafuku x Jeju Collaboration

Torafuku will be welcoming Tofino restaurant Jeju for a two-day pop-up and one evening collaboration dinner this month. On June 5 and 6, diners will be able to explore the flavours of Jeju through the dishes of executive chef Yunyoung Kim, including the famous Jeju galbi and kimchi. On June 7, the two eateries will be joining forces for a dinner experience.

When: June 5 to 7

Where: Torafuku, 958 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $85

Chef Showcase Pop-Up Dinner

Chef instructors and students from the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts will be joining forces on June 7 for a special dinner highlighting the flavours of the season. The multi-course tasting menu will feature ingredients from local farms, such as rhubarb, strawberries, coriander, lovage, baby leeks, English peas, and cherries. Two different curated wines will be served alongside, available by the glass or bottle. Tickets are $85 per person.

When: Wednesday, June 7 at 6 pm

Where: Blue Hat Cafe, 1505 W 2nd Avenue #101, Vancouver

Tickets: $85 per person

Juke & Krug Break The Industry

Juke Fried Chicken’s sister spot the Chickadee Room will be partnering up with Louis Henrion of Krug Champagne for a specialty dinner created by Head Chef Bryan Satterford. Tickets include a selection of snack plates, three pours of champagne, and some cocktail pairings.

When: Wednesday, June 7 at 5:30 pm or 8 pm

Where: Chickadee Room, 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $175 per person

One of the city’s most popular Japanese cultural festivals is officially returning for its summer edition. The Japan Market Summer Festival 2023 will take place at the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11.

This awesome summer market is especially food-focused this year and will feature several food trucks and food vendors, all centring on Japanese cuisine.

When: Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, from 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza, 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $4

It’s hard to believe it has already been a year since West Vancouver’s Aburi Market first opened its doors. The premium Japanese Washoku concept officially turns one next month, and to celebrate, it’s throwing a celebratory festival. On June 10, from noon to 6 pm, you are invited to take part in the fun, which includes Iwate A5 Wagyu and temaki (hand roll) tastings, food demonstrations, a Japanese tea ceremony, and more.

When: June 10 from noon to 6 pm

Where: 1350 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Celebrating Italian culture and heritage, the festival returns in full from a three-year hiatus like a phoenix rising. In fact, this year’s theme is Rinascimento – Renaissance.

On Sunday, June 11, 14 blocks of Commercial Drive will burst into life and the colours of the Italian flag. From fashion shows and Vespas to concerts and a pasta-eating contest, this is one of the can’t-miss summer events of the year, especially if you love to eat.

When: Sunday, June 11

Where: Commercial Drive

Cost: Free!

Fruit Forward Wine Social

This new series of queer wine socials is set to have another edition this coming Sunday, June 11, at The Birdhouse. Expect good wine on the venue’s outdoor patio, DJs, and some fun games, with a thoughtfully curated natural wine list.

When: Sunday, June 11

Where: The Birdhouse, 44 West 4th Avenue

Tickets: $19 per person

Recurring Events

For the third year in a row, the South Granville BIA is set to bring back its fun summer food truck series. Called Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks (or TGIFood Trucks), the event is a weekly showdown of some of Vancouver’s best bites and sips on wheels, happening every Friday until August 25. The pop-up food event offers foodies and locals fare from vendors with a range of culinary delights, including Persian food, Mexican street food, Japanese sandos, and, of course, some sweet treats too.

When: Every Friday from June 2 to August 25; 12 to 3 pm and 4 pm to 7 pm

Where: Corner of Fir Street and 10th Avenue

Canada’s first and only 100% plant-based night market is gearing up for a busy summer season, and foodies and shoppers will want to join the fun. The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, has announced that its bi-weekly summer series will begin on Thursday, June 8 at The Waldorf Hotel. The plant-based food-fuelled parties invite guests to enjoy a drink while you shop from local businesses, makers, and brands.

When: June 8, June 22, July 13, July 27, August 3, August 17, August 31, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver, plus a location to be announced.

Tickets: Minimum donation of $4 or canned goods, clothing, or pet food. Children are free.

North America’s largest night market kicked off on April 28. The dates are set, and the theme is Summer Wonderland. We know there will be over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out come launch.

When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) kicked off its 10th anniversary on Friday, May 12 in Lower Lonsdale. The popular free event takes place every Friday from 3 to 10 pm and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks.

When: Every Friday from May 12 to September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

The grand opening of the Heart of Vancouver Public Market took place in March at the outdoor plaza at West 17th Avenue at Cambie Street but will return for one day each month. Visitors can shop for locally grown veggies and handmade goods, and enjoy live entertainment. Heart of Vancouver Public Market will showcase a few dozen vendors offering jams and jellies, kimchi, fresh flowers and seedlings, dog expertise, farm fresh eggs, Indigenous jewellery, and more.

When: June 10, July 22, August 26, September 9, October 21, November 18, and December 9, 2023

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: West 17th Avenue at Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Something pretty special is happening at North Vancouver’s Lonsdale Quay Market all summer long. A collaboration between Lonsdale Quay Market and the Shipyards Brewery District, The Brewyard is a pop-up running now until August 27. The experience will take place inside the Quay, bringing the best of North Van’s craft beverage scene in one taphouse setting. The Brewyard will feature tastings from seven local breweries, one cidery, one distillery, and one winery, offering a bit of something for every kind of taste.

When: Now until August 27 on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Lonsdale Quay Market, 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver