Italian Day celebration returns to The Drive this summer after three-year hiatus

The summer of 2023 is shaping up to be one of the best yet, with the long-awaited return of Italian Day to Commercial Drive.

Celebrating Italian culture and heritage, the festival returns in full from a three-year hiatus like a phoenix rising. In fact, this year’s theme is Rinascimento – Renaissance.

On Sunday, June 11, 14 blocks of Commercial Drive will burst into life and the colours of the Italian flag. From fashion shows and Vespas to concerts and a pasta-eating contest, this is one of the can’t-miss summer events of the year, especially if you love to eat.

Italian street food favourites like pizza and arancini will be served up alongside sweets like cannoli and gelato along the drive. And don’t forget the coffee. At The Authentic Italian Table, you can try samples of Italian products, wines, and other goodies that will have you exclaiming delizioso!

Along The Drive, festival-goers can check out a huge selection of summer patios, food trucks, and vendors while taking in music and dance performances all day long. The Italian Day Festival Society also just confirmed that Emma Busse, a 20-year-old Italo-Canadian contestant who shined on American Idol this season, will be a special guest this year.

While in 2022, there was a smaller, more scaled-back “village-style” Italian Day celebration, you don’t want to miss the full Renaissance. More than a quarter million people attend Italian Day to take in the best food, drinks, entertainment and more!

When: Sunday, May 11

Where: Commercial Drive

Cost: Free!

More details on Italian Day are expected to be announced soon, and Daily Hive will update this article.