Aburi Market to celebrate anniversary with special festival
It’s hard to believe it has already been a year since West Vancouver’s Aburi Market first opened its doors.
The premium Japanese Washoku concept officially turns one next month, and to celebrate, it’s throwing a celebratory festival.
On June 10, from noon to 6 pm, you are invited to take part in the fun. Activities on the docket include but are not limited to:
- Iwate A5 Wagyu and temaki (hand roll) tastings
- Food demonstrations
- Origami-making station
- Japanese tea ceremony
- Taiko (traditional Japanese drum) presentation by students of Go Taiko
- Japanese festival dance by students of Go Taiko
- Jazz trio band
- Mikoshi ceremony
On top of all that, expect complimentary kakigori shaved ice and furikake popcorn for customers who make a purchase.
“We opened our first ABURI Market location in West Vancouver last year, and the community has been nothing but warm, welcoming, and incredibly supportive,” says Seigo Nakamura, founder and CEO of Aburi Restaurants Canada.
“It’s been wonderful introducing so many people to our new concept and having them try all our creations – from our ramen kits, sushi and sashimi platters, bentos, to taking home Iwate A5 Wagyu, Japanese produce, and more to enjoy in their own kitchens. We look forward to celebrating with our guests on June 10th.”
The first 100 folks who arrive will also get a special Aburi ramen soup bowl to take home, so be sure to mark your calendar, people!
Aburi Market
Address: 1350 Marine Drive, West Vancouver