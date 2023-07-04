12 Vancouver food events happening this week: July 4 to 9

It’s a busy week in Vancouver for those who love food events, as we’ve got a stacked lineup of everything from the city’s bubble tea festival to a craft beer fest to some awesome neighbourhood street parties.

Here are our picks for Vancouver’s most unmissable food and drink events happening this week, July 4 to 9.

One-Time Events

Wildlight Kitchen + Bar Winemaker’s Dinner Featuring Clos du Soleil

Vancouver restaurant Wildlight Kitchen + Bar will be inviting one of Okanagan’s most beloved wineries for a special winemaker’s dinner on July 5. Clos du Soleil and winemaker Michael Clark, alongside Wildlight’s Wine Director Michael Cooke, will be curating a four-course menu, served family-style. Highlights include Wildlight’s Pescatarian Board (with Housemade salmon pastrami, beet-cured ling cod, marinated Salt Spring Island Mussels, and more) as well as a Pacific Octopus & Chickpea Salad, served alongside Clos du Soleil wine pairings.

When: July 5 at 6 pm

Where: Wildlight Kitchen + Bar — 107-5380 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: $180 per person plus tax and gratuity. To book, please call the restaurant at 604-915-0722.

The biggest Latin American festival in the Pacific Northwest returns to Vancouver this summer to celebrate a milestone anniversary. Carnaval del Sol will take place from July 7 to 9 at David Lam Park in Yaletown. It’s the perfect opportunity to experience the richness and diversity of the unique cultures, with live music, dance performances, and delicious food to enjoy.

When: July 7 to 9, 2023

Time: 6 to 11 pm (Friday), noon to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: David Lam Park, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices. Free admission for children 12 years of age and under and for seniors 65 or older. Purchase online

Last year, we put the Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival on your radar, and now it looks like the event is returning for another year of all things boba.

This shindig — which coins itself as the largest bubble tea festival in Canada — is slated to go down once again this summer in Metro Vancouver. Last year the event featured 20 street food booths, 10 bubble tea brands, and approximately 30 retail booths.

When: July 7 to 9, 2023

Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Price: From $9.99

Lower Mainland’s largest craft beer event is just around the corner, and good times will be pouring at the PNE Fairgrounds. VCBW Craft Beer and Music Festival (VCBW), presented by Go RVing Canada and organized by Feaster, takes place on Saturday, July 8. Attendees will discover more than 150 craft beers, ciders, meads, and braggots from over 85 participating craft manufacturers while listening to epic live entertainment in the sunshine.

When: July 8, 2023

Time: 2 to 7 pm (VIP), 3 to 7 pm (General Admission)

Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $65, purchase online

BC Halal Food Fest is serving up tasty eats and cultural experiences on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 at Holland Park in Surrey.

The second annual festival features free admission and over 60 food, drink, and bazaar vendors. It will also shine a spotlight on the diversity of Halal Food and cuisines from all over the globe. Dig into some mouthwatering eats from vendors including Mr. Alibaba Ice Cream, The Birria Taco Stand, Dungan House, and Afrofusion Foods.

When: July 8 and 9, 2023

Time: Noon to 9 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: Free

Brewery & The Beast Vancouver 2023

The highly anticipated celebration of brews, meat, and local products is slated to return to Vancouver on Sunday, July 9, 2023. This one-of-a-kind, ultra-meaty, outdoor culinary experience features chefs cooking up locally sourced products and ingredients at the event site at Concord Pacific Place.

When: July 9, 2023, from noon to 4 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Vancouver

Recurring Events

A fun event you need to have on your radar is the return of Fort Langley Night Markets, happening every Friday from July 7 to August 25 at Glover Mary Church. Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event, which is expected to feature dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, live entertainment, and more. And admission to the night market is free! Fort Langley Night Market is a licensed event, so you can enjoy local beer, wine, cider, and craft cocktails along with tasty dishes from a variety of food trucks.

When: Every Friday from July 7 to August 25, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, fires back up on Friday, July 7 on Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. And it’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations.

A variety of local food vendors and trucks will also be on-site, and the events will be fully licensed. So you can expect to find boozy refreshments from local spots like Steel & Oak and Pacific Breeze Winery.

When: Every Friday from July 7 to July 21 and August 11 to August 25, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free

For the third year in a row, the South Granville BIA is set to bring back its fun summer food truck series. Called Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks (or TGIFood Trucks), the event is a weekly showdown of some of Vancouver’s best bites and sips on wheels, happening every Friday until August 25. The pop-up food event offers foodies and locals fare from vendors with a range of culinary delights, including Persian food, Mexican street food, Japanese sandos, and, of course, some sweet treats too.

When: Every Friday from June 2 to August 25; Noon to 3 pm and 4 to 7 pm

Where: Corner of Fir Street and 10th Avenue

North America’s largest night market kicked off on April 28. The dates are set, and the theme is Summer Wonderland. We know there will be over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out come launch.

When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) kicked off its 10th anniversary on Friday, May 12 in Lower Lonsdale. The popular free event takes place every Friday from 3 to 10 pm and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks.

When: Every Friday until September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

Something pretty special is happening at North Vancouver’s Lonsdale Quay Market all summer long. A collaboration between Lonsdale Quay Market and the Shipyards Brewery District, The Brewyard is a pop-up running now until August 27. The experience will take place inside the Quay, bringing the best of North Van’s craft beverage scene in one taphouse setting. The Brewyard will feature tastings from seven local breweries, one cidery, one distillery, and one winery, offering a bit of something for every kind of taste.

When: Now until August 27 on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Lonsdale Quay Market — 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver