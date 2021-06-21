35 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver this summer

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 2 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Summer has finally arrived in Vancouver and the new season is full of cool events to check out. From TD Vancouver Jazz Festival to Vancouver Mural Festival, Decentralized Pride Parade and more, here are 35 events you need to check out around the city.

See also:

Things to do in summer

What: The 35th annual TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival is presenting over 100 events – virtual and small in-person audiences – from June 25 to July 4. This year’s lineup includes artists from Vancouver and BC as well as international stars streaming from New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Amsterdam, and Paris. There will also be free online workshops, club performances, and a continued partnership with North Shore Jazz. All streams are available to watch until midnight on July 6, 2021.

When: June 25 to July 4, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and limited in-person attendance

Cost: Free and ticketed events, purchase online

What: Native Hip Hop Festival, now in its 7th year, is co-presented by Museum of Anthropology and will be virtual this year in celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day. Festival director MC Derek Manik 1NDERFUL Edenshaw presents an exciting lineup of performers including Mattmac, Drezus, MZShellz, Christie Lee Charles, and DJ Kookum.

When: June 21, 2021

Time: 6 pm start

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

What: Playland will begin welcoming guests from the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley starting Friday, June 11. Attractions such as AtmosFear, The Beast, Breakdance, Enterprise, Gladiator, Hell’s Gate, and the Wooden Roller Coaster will be operational, as will a number of children and family-friendly rides.

The park says that it will be operating with a number of health and safety measures in place. Visitor capacity has been reduced and tickets must be purchased in advance for specific entry. Cash will also not be accepted on the premises. In addition to enhanced cleaning procedures and sanitization, mask-wearing will also be required while lining up and on rides — they’re also recommended throughout the rest of the park. Naturally, guests are asked to stay home if they’re sick.

When: Thursdays to Sundays until August 20, September 10 and 11

Time: 11 am to 5 pm (Thursday to Sunday) 6 to 11 pm (Friday to Sunday)

Where: Playland — 2901 E Hastings St, Vancouver

Cost: $29.50 to $39.50, Children 3 and under free. Book Playland ride passes Enjoy your favourite rides at Playland

What: Participants are invited to tune in from a park, patio, or backyard to view a digital broadcast of the Pride Parade. Wherever you are, Vancouver Pride invites attendees to celebrate and bring the community together.

When: August 1, 2021

Time: 12 pm to 2 pm

Where: Anywhere you are and virtual

Cost: Free

What: Paint in the Park is a beginner-friendly painting workshop hosted by Art From The Heart. The two-hour outdoor interactive workshop takes place rain or shine and will have an instructor guiding guests through recreating a painting. The COVID-safe and socially-distant atmosphere will be set with music, interactive installations and outdoor decor. No experience necessary and all materials provided.

When: June 24, July 13 and August 10, 2021

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: John Hendry (Trout Lake) Park – Location to be emailed to participants

Cost: $50, register Online

What: Granville Flea Market is a top-notch vintage streetwear market happening at The American on Main Street. In addition to hosting some awesome clothing and retail vendors, the event will offer attendees boozy beverages and food from DL Burgers. Indoor and outdoor seating is slated to be available. Folks are asked to respect social distancing regulations and stay home if they aren’t feeling well on the day of the event.

When: July 10, 2021

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: The American — 926 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Buy online or at the door

What: Wings and Wizards is an immersive, family-friendly exhibit that will span over 7,000-sq-ft inside BC Place. Produced by SHINE Experiences, the touch-free exhibition is a mystical adventure that involves both a wizard’s academy and an enchanted forest. The event is self-guided, using tools such as motion tracking, proximity-based devices, lights, projections, props, and soundscapes. The key to the entire experience, according to organizers, is a trusty magic wand that visitors will use to “cast spells, solve riddles, and move through space and time.”

When: Now until September 2021

Time: Monday to Friday from 1 to 9:15 pm; Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 9:15 pm

Where: BC Place (Gate A) – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Prices start at $65, purchase online

What: The biggest waterpark in British Columbia is set to reopen on June 24. A mere 90-minute drive from Vancouver, Cultus Lake Waterpark will start welcoming guests for the 2021 season. With numerous waterslides, several splash pads, a lazy river, and even hot tubs, the park is the perfect way to slip into summer.

In accordance with public health measures, visitors will be required to wear a face-covering while inside the park, except when they are in pools, on slides, or in other water attractions. Cultus Lake has reduced its capacity to allow for safe social distancing, and groups entering the facility will be limited to small social units. The park has implemented a number of COVID-19 safety measures, including placing hand-sanitizing stations and physical-distancing markers throughout the park. As well, water towers and waiting areas have been equipped with protective barriers, and high-traffic areas will be constantly cleaned.

When: June 24 to September 6, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Cultus Lake Waterpark – 4150 Columbia Valley Hwy, Cultus Lake

Cost: Starting at $21, buy online

What: Interior Infinite at The Polygon Gallery showcases an international group of artists and their works in photography, video, performance, and sculpture. The exhibition mainly features portraiture, with a focus on self-portraiture, with an exploration of costume and masquerade as strategies for showing, rather than hiding, identities.

When: June 25 to September 2, 2021

Time: Wednesday, 10 am–5 pm; Thursday, 10 am–8 pm; Friday–Sunday, 10 am–5 pm

Where: The Polygon Gallery — 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: The Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden in Vancouver’s Chinatown is a Ming Dynasty-style garden-home museum, and is the first among its kind to have been built outside of China. Go for a peaceful stroll while discovering culture and community.

When: Friday to Sunday until August 29 2021

Time: Entry times will be available every 30 minutes starting at 11 am, with the last entry time at 3 pm.

Where: The Garden’s primary entrance has been relocated to Keefer and Carrall Street, right across from S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Simon K.Y. Lee Senior Care Home.

Cost: $12-$16 or $32 for family, more details and purchase Online

What: The city’s largest public art festival, the Vancouver Mural Fest (VMF) features over 100 massive artworks and live events to enjoy from August 4 to 22. Over 60 new murals will be painted and unveiled in 11 different neighbourhoods. VMF will also host daily mural tours, in-person and online public talks, and over 40 live performances at an open-air, pop-up patio in the festival’s original home of Mount Pleasant.

When: August 4 to 22, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

What: Restore your spirit through an exploration of Indigenous wellness rituals. Frank Antoine, co-founder of the Okanagan’s Moccasin Trails, will host a smudging ceremony and attendees will learn about the colonization of Indigenous wellness practices. Viewers will then meet Dennis Thomas of Vancouver’s Takaya Tours, an Indigenous-owned eco-tourism venture. Indigenous peoples have travelled the land and waters of traditional territory for thousands of years, and Dennis will share his ancestral knowledge, fostering an appreciation for wilderness and Indigenous culture. Learn how nature and sustainability, through an Indigenous worldview, contribute to social wellbeing.

When: June 22, 2021

Time: 2 to 3 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, register online

What: Passengers will soar over seascapes, waterfalls, cliffs, lush forested mountains, and even Kualoa Ranch Jurassic Valley, made famous by a certain dinosaur film. For the first time ever, the FlyOver attraction will even dive deep underwater, taking passengers through reefs following a school of sharks. The entire FlyOver Canada experience featuring Hawaii from Above, including the pre-show showcasing the traditions of the islands, is roughly 30 minutes in duration.

Operators have implemented health safety measures, including heightened cleaning and physical distancing, which are provided by limiting capacities per ride and providing spacing between groups by reserving empty ride seats. All visitors must wear a mask at all times, and temperature checks will be performed before guests have access to the ride.

When: Now until August 15, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: A month-long gathering and showcase of Indigenous Performing Arts and Indigenous artists begins today as Talking Stick Festival continues its 20th Anniversary celebrations. Summer Sojourn presents a lineup of online concerts, dance and theatrical performances, exhibitions and more from June 1 to July 1, plus some unique and unexpected experiences.

When: Now until July 1, 2021

Time: Start times vary based on event

Where: Virtual

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: As the summer heat kicks in, it may be the perfect time to get out Tsawwassen for swimming pool shenanigans with family and friends at Big Splash Water Slide Park. Like they did last year, the park will continue to operate at a limited capacity, with a COVID-19 safety plan in place. They’ll also be conducting temperature checks and screenings for all guests and employees at entry. Sanitizing stations have also been added. Big Splash also offers a fully licensed bar and patio, and two eateries available on site. You can also reserve a private table, tent, or cabana.

When: Now until September 6, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Big Splash Water Slide Park – 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen

Cost: Various, buy online

What: The Indian Summer Festival (ISF) celebrates its 11th anniversary with a series of 10 curated online and hybrid events spanning from music, performing arts and literary discussions. There are two in-person events during this year’s festival to check out, including a self-guided walking tour of the Punjabi Market and Vox.Infold at Lobe Studio, the only 4D sound studio of its kind in North America

When: Now until July 17, 2021 (except July 1)

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and in-person

Cost: Various, purchase tickets and passes online

What: Shop the Block, presented by Grosvenor, brings together local vendors, food trucks, and immersive art installations to enjoy at 2150 Alpha Avenue in Burnaby. Treat yourself to some of Vancouver’s top food trucks, then shop for one-of-a-kind items from local artisans curated by BC Shop Local. Enjoy art installations by three Vancouver Mural Festival artists — iheartblob, Yuan Zhang, and Ngô Kỳ Duyên, aka Jo and check out a pop-up art gallery hosted by West Vancouver’s Benjamin Lumb and an immersive art experience room by Siloh and muralist Drew Young beginning July 9.

Make sure to arrive early as the first 100 guests to arrive on opening day will receive a complimentary tote bag with $100 in food bucks redeemable throughout all Shop the Block dates.

When: July 9 and 10, July 23 and 24, August 13 and 14, August 27 and 28, 2021

Time: Fridays from 4 to 10 pm and Saturdays from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 2150 Alpha Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Shawn Farquhar, two-time world champion of magic and the first magician to fool Penn & Teller in their hit TV Show, Fool Us, presents a virtual edition of his hit show Hidden Wonders as a Co-op Radio benefit. The Speakeasy Magic Experience gives members of the audience an opportunity to perhaps guide this “choose your own adventure” experience. All proceeds going to support Co-op Radio Vancouver.

When: June 24, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: $40, online

Enjoy the great outdoors

What: Take a train trip through Stanley Park and discover fun facts about the resident wildlife and the park’s history. Younger riders can even earn a Junior Urban Forest Ranger button by asking for the quiz at the Ticket Booth before boarding the train and completing it during the journey.

When: Saturdays and Sundays until June 27, 2021; Wednesdays to Sundays from June 30 to September 6, 2021. Open on stat holidays.

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Stanley Park Miniature Railway – Pipeline Road, Stanley Park

Cost: Various prices, sold on-site

What: Metro Vancouver is getting a stunning new lavender farm this summer: Lavenderland. Folks will be able to take a gander at Super Blue, Melissa, Grosso, and French varieties of the flower, according to Lavenderland’s website.

When: Now until October 10, 2021

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: Lavenderland – 8460 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Cost: $15.75 for one person for two hours or $42 for a family pass (for two adults and up to three children ages 4 to 18). Group tickets available. Purchase online

What: The Community Arts Council of Vancouver presents BIKEnnale/WALKennale, a series of self-guided walking and cycling tours. A one-time donation will provide participants new tours sent every week until October 11. All funds raised support Vancouver Biennale public art installations, exhibitions, artist residencies, and educational programs.

When: Now until October 11, 2021

Time: Anytime

Where: Various locations

Cost: One-time $5 minimum donation for individuals or $15 for families, register online

What: It’s officially berry season — the sun is shining, the crops are growing, and the farms are welcoming visitors. Nothing says summer more than a bowl of juicy fruits on a hot sunny day. It should be noted that many of the farms across the Lower Mainland still have strict COVID-19 guidelines in place to protect employees and visitors. Make sure to check the website of each farm for its protocols. Here’s our pick of the 12 best places to go berry picking this summer.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various berry farms across Metro Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of berry farms Online

Bon appetit around the city

What: Experience Capilano Mall’s NOSH Foodie Fest ― a virtual event happening throughout June. Taste, sip, and savour yummy activities from the comfort of your kitchen. Don’t miss out on virtual cooking classes, custom jar label workshops, a food styling and photography tutorial, and even an online tea party with etalk’s own Danielle Graham!

When: Now until June 30, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Visit capilanomall.com/nosh for more details

Cost: Free

What: Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks is a new food truck pop-up series in Vancouver’s South Granville neighbourhood . The new food truck “pod” is brought to you by The South Granville BIA and features Vancouver’s top food trucks at West 10th Avenue and Fir Street on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 8 pm. Vendors will rotate, but you can expect to see some of your favourites like Mom’s Grilled Cheese, Mr. Arancino, Reel Mac and Cheese, Shameless Buns, and Tornado Potato, to name just a few.

When: Fridays and Saturdays until September 4, 2021

Time: 11 am to 8 pm

Where: West 10th Avenue and Fir Street

What: If you are looking for a fun summer activity to partake in with family and friends, Maan Farms is offering some that are centred around all things strawberries. Until the end of the month, Maan Farms is hosting Strawberry Days, an event that includes access to U-pick fields, fun in the barnyard, and tons of yummy strawberry-themed treats. To top it all off, you can meet the Strawberry Princess to learn more about her work at the farm, and how she grows berries.

When: Now until the end of June 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Maan Farms, 790 McKenzie Rd, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, more info online

What: The Backyard Cookout Series is hosted on The Boxcar’s back patio and features a rotating lineup of chefs operating out of Tacofino’s original food truck. On Monday, June 28, you’ll find Keith Allison of Sea Monster Noodle and Pizza Coming Soon in the truck. Every Monday one dollar from The Boxcar’s cocktail special will go towards a different local charity, which means cocktails will be a-flowing as well.

When: June 28, 2021

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: The Boxcar’s back patio – 923 Main Street, Vancouver

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

What: Find more than 25 vendors and food trucks, right in the heart of the city, close to several bus and SkyTrain stops. This year, the market is featuring many of the vendors from the Main Street Station Farmers Market, which is closed for the 2021 season due to nearby construction.

When: Every Wednesday until October 6, 2021

Time: 2 pm to 2:30 pm (for those vulnerable to COVID-19), 2:30 pm to 6 pm (general public)

Location: North Plaza at Vancouver Art Gallery, West Georgia Street at Hornby Street

What: Browse at more than 25 vendors and food trucks at this bustling spot on the seawall, not far from Science World.

When: Every Thursday until October 7, 2021

Time: 2 pm to 2:30 pm (for those vulnerable to COVID-19), 2:30 pm to 6 pm (general public)

Location: Concord Community Park, 50 Pacific Boulevard at Quebec Street

What: Discover more than 30 stalls, right in the heart of Granville Island. This summertime market started over three decades ago, with just a dozen farmers selling out of the backs of their trucks.

When: Every Thursday until August 26, 2021

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 1404 Anderson Street, under the Granville Street Bridge

What: Visitors will discover over 60 farms and producers at the weekly Trout Lake Farmers Market. Market amenities include food and coffee trucks, bike racks, grocery pick-up zone and chef parking

When: Every Saturday until October 30, 2021

Time: 9 to 9:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 9:30 to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: Lakewood Dr. & E 13th Ave., Vancouver

What: Visitors will find over 25 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until October 30, 2021

Time: 10 to 10:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 10:30 to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: 50 E 30th Ave and Ontario St, Vancouver

What: Visitors will find over 30 farms and producers as well as food and coffee trucks at the West End Farmers Market every Saturday. Shop for fruits and vegetables, meats, treats and desserts, and more.

When: Every Saturday until October 30, 2021

Time: 9 to 9:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 9:30 to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: 1100 Comox St between Bute and Thurlow, Vancouver

What: Discover Vancouver’s only farmers’ market located on a working farm. Tuesdays offer veggies, fruits, herbs, flowers and free-range eggs, all fresh from UBC Farm, while Saturdays feature a wide variety of vendors.

When: Every Tuesday and Saturday until November 27, 2021

Time: 4 pm to 6 pm (Tuesdays), 10 am to 2 pm (Saturdays)

Location: UBC Farm – 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver

What: Visitors will find over 50 farms and producers as well as food and coffee trucks at Kitsilano Farmers Market every Sunday. Shop for fruits and vegetables, meats, treats and desserts, and more.

When: Every Sunday until October 31, 2021

Time: 9:30 to 10 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 10 am to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: 10th Ave. and Larch St., Vancouver

What: Discover over 25 farms and producers along with food and coffee trucks at Mount Pleasant Farmers Market every Sunday. Shop for fruits and vegetables, meats, treats and desserts, and more.

When: Every Sunday until October 31, 2021

Time: 10 to 10:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 10:30 am to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: Dude Chilling Park – 8th Ave and Guelph St, Vancouver