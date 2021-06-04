We are seriously here for all the foodie pop-ups happening in Vancouver this summer, and here’s another one to check out: The Backyard Cookout Series.

Brought to use by two much-loved names in Vancouver’s food community, the new event will be hosted on The Boxcar’s back patio and is slated to feature a rotating lineup of chefs operating out of Tacofino’s original food truck.

It all kicks off at 923 Main Street on Monday, June 7, in the evening with smash burger slinger Between 2 Buns, who will return next Monday on June 14 for the series as well.

On Monday, June 21, Jason Sussman of Tacofino and Dallah El Chami of Superbaba will be working side-by-side in the truck making tacos and shawarmas.

Near the end of the month on Monday, June 28, you’ll find Keith Allison of Sea Monster Noodle and Pizza Coming Soon in the truck.

Every Monday one dollar from The Boxcar’s cocktail special will go towards a different local charity, which means cocktails will be a-flowing as well.

More collaborations for this ongoing summer series will be announced in the future. In the meantime, be sure to mark your calendar and snag a seat at this shindig while you can.