Vancouver Pride hosting over 60 in-person and virtual events for 2021 festival

The Vancouver Pride Society (VPS) has unveiled programming for its highly anticipated 2021 VanPrideFest.

Taking place from July 3 to August 3, the celebration will include over 60 events, including in-person and virtual experiences and tickets go on sale on June 28.

One highlight of this year’s event will be a series of COVID-safe, pop-up Pride Lounges in downtown Vancouver. They’ll be taking place up across from Jim Deva Plaza, Stanley Park Brewpub, and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

There, festival-goers will be able to book time slots with six people in their bubble to enjoy drinks and lounge-style entertainment under the summer sun.

Another featured event is a series of free, open-air programming with community partners at Jonathan Rogers Park. Taking place from July 30 to August 1, the program features 10 different time slots dedicated to different aspects of the 2SLGBTQAI+ community.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and current health orders from the provincial government, VPS will not be hosting an in-person Pride Parade. Rather, a decentralized Pride Parade broadcast will take place on August 1. Participants are encouraged to celebrate with smaller, individual gatherings across Vancouver.

“Whether that be having a picnic in the park, dressing up in Pride gear, having lunch on a patio, or marching with their loved ones down the street, this celebration is about being loud and proud taking over the city for the day,” VPS says in a statement.

Here’s a look at some of the other events taking place for 2021 VanPrideFest.

Pride Summer Series

What: A series of online concerts, including performances by Romeo Ryu Reyes, Parlour Panther, Old Soul Rebel, Strange Bread, The Park A.D., and Matthew Presidente. There will also be Pride Trivia with chances to win a number of prize packages.

When: July 16 and 23, starting at 6 pm

Where: Online

Pride Art Walk

What: Queer public art is coming to Vancouver. Vancouver Pride has commissioned multiple art installations and murals across the downtown core and West End. Dress up with your bubble and hit the streets to discover local artists.

When: July 19 to August 3

Where: Various locations

VanPride Classroom

What: As part of this year’s festival, facilitators have been hired to discuss and teach different topics over the month of July. Each session will have a maximum attendee number of 100 people.

When: July 19 to 28 (various times)

Where: Online

Drag Story Time

What: Drag artists Mina Mercury and Justin Abit will share fabulous picture books that centre queer families.

When: Starting July 20 at 10 am

Where: Online

Pride Lounges

What: Three pop-up Pride Lounges are coming to downtown Vancouver. Groups of up to six people can book two-hour time slots to enjoy drinks, as well as lounge-style entertainment featuring drag performers. Tickets are required for this 19+ event.

When: July 23 to 25, July 30 to August 1

Where: Downtown Vancouver

Drag Deliveries

What: From July 26 to 30, you can catch the drag road crew giving away swag and popping Pride trivia questions to bystanders of Vancouver streets between 4 and 5 pm. The Vancouver Pride crew will be at a new location each day, including Commercial Drive, Main Street, Yaletown, Davie Village, and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square.

When: July 26 to 30 (4 to 5 pm, daily)

Where: Downtown Vancouver

LGBTQAI2S+ International Human Rights Panel

What: Vancouver Pride Society presents its second LBGTQAI2S+ International Human Rights Panel, which features international panellists speaking about queer and trans global human rights.

When: July 29 at 7 pm

Where: Online

Queer History Panel

What: Vancouver Pride also presents its second iteration of Queer History Panel. Participants can listen to local activists discuss Queer history rooted in what’s colonially known as Vancouver. This will include some of the panellist’s earliest Pride memories and how Pride has evolved through the years.

When: July 29 at 7 pm

Where: Online

VanPrideFest: Jonathan Rogers Park

What: A series of free, open-air programming with community partners. There are 10 different time slots dedicated to the specificities of the local LBGTQAI2S+ community. This event will have strict COVID-19 protocols and safety plans in place. Registration opens on June 28.

When: July 30 to August 1 (various times)

Where: Jonathan Rogers Park, Mount Pleasant

Symphonic Pride

What: This digital edition of Symphonic Pride celebrates diverse queer stories told through live and filmed spoken word and dance. It will include prominent queer members of the Vancouver community, as well as special musical guests.

When: July 30 at 7 pm

Where: Online

Decentralized Pride Parade

What: Participants are invited to tune in from a park, patio, or backyard to view a digital broadcast of the Pride Parade. Wherever you are, Vancouver Pride invites attendees to celebrate and bring the community together.

When: August 1 at 12 pm

Where: Online

Daily Hive is a proud partner of Vancouver Pride Society