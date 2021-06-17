Following Monday’s announcement from BC health officials that the Province is officially entering Step 2 of its COVID restart plan beginning today, June 15th, the TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival had an exciting announcement of its own.

The 35th annual TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival will be welcoming small in-person audiences to indoor concerts at Performance Works and The Ironworks from June 25 to July 4.

This is in addition to the over 100 virtual events during the festival, all following Provincial Health Office’s guidelines.

See also:

Audiences of 40 will be permitted at Performance Works for the free daytime shows at 2:30 pm and the evening ticketed events at 8 pm.

Featured artists in the free program at Performance Works include artists like Itamar Erez Quartet and Dawn Pemberton. Ticketed concerts in the Performance Works Series include the Peggy Lee Band, Jill Barber, and more.

And at The Ironworks, audiences of 25 will be permitted for the free daytime shows at 4:30 pm and the evening ticketed events at 9 pm.

Featured performers in the free program at The IronWorks include Wawona, Eli Davidovici, and more. Ticketed shows in the Innovation Series at Ironworks include violinist Josh Zubot and Talking Pictures led by guitarist Ron Samworth.

Jazz fans interested in attending the indoor concerts at Performance Works and The Ironworks in-person must register for tickets in advance in order to comply with contact tracing and safety protocols. Tickets will be not available at the venues during the festival.

Pre-sale tickets will be available to Coastal Jazz & Blues Society supporters on June 17 at 10 am, then go on sale to the general public on June 19 at 10 am. Patrons are asked to visit coastaljazz.ca and navigating to the individual show page for registration and ticket purchases.

Seating arrangements and physical distancing at both venues will be strictly enforced and in full compliance with Provincial Health guidelines. The Coastal Jazz & Blues Society website’s Attending a Show page has additional details about festival safety plans.

Events at the Western Front, Tom Lee Music and Pyatt Hall, as well as the International Streaming Series, will remain virtual. All streams are available to watch until midnight on July 6, 2021.

This year’s TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival lineup includes artists from Vancouver and BC as well as international stars streaming from New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Amsterdam, and Paris. There will also be free online workshops, club performances, and a continued partnership with North Shore Jazz.

Tickets for all TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival series are available online.

When: June 25 to July 4, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and limited in-person attendance

Tickets: Available online

Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of the TD Vancouver Jazz Festival