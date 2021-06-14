If you are looking for a fun summer activity to partake in with family and friends, a local farm is offering some that are centred around all things strawberries.

Starting June 14 and until the end of the month, Maan Farms is hosting Strawberry Days, an event that includes access to U-pick fields, fun in the barnyard, and tons of yummy strawberry-themed treats.

There are four different kinds of reservations being offered for this event. The first is the “Strawberry Lovers Pass,” which includes all the activities like U-pick and treats like mini donuts.

The second is the “U-Pick 2021,” where you can experience picking berries with three different bucket sizes.

The third is “Barnyard Adventure Land,” which includes access to the petting zoo, play area, and more, and the fourth and final option is the “Boozey Berry Box,” which includes an order of Maan’s Wine-Infused Chocolate Covered Strawberries.

Make sure to try their Strawberry Cloud Ice Cream. It is made with their own farm fresh berries, served on cotton candy with a waffle cone.

They also have Deep Fried Strawberry Mini Donuts, made from scratch using their farm’s strawberries.

To top it all off, you can meet the Strawberry Princess to learn more about her work at the farm, and how she grows berries.

For more information or to book your tickets, check out the website.

Maan Farms & Estate Winery

Address: 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-864-5723

