20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: September 4 to 10

The first full week of September has arrived and it’s filled with fun events you need in your daytimer! From Car Free Days Vancouver to The Chicks, Japan Market and more, here are 20 fantastic things to do in Metro Vancouver from September 4 to 10.

What: The third annual Light Up Chinatown! is a huge family-friendly festival reconnecting Vancouverites to the historic neighbourhood.

Everyone is invited to enjoy a full weekend of live entertainment, a kid’s fun zone, and unique food collaborations during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

When: September 9 and 10, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: 500 Columbia Street and neighbouring streets in Chinatown

Cost: Free

What: Get ready to sing your heart out with the legendary Sharon from Sharon, Lois & Bram. Join in the nostalgic sing-along filled with childhood favorites and timeless tunes that will have you and your little ones smiling and dancing down memory lane.

There will be a meet and greet and optional book signing after the magical musical journey. All together now “Skinnamarinkydinkydink Skinnamarinkydo!”

When: September 4, 2023

Time: Doors 10:30 am, Show 11 am

Where: Congregation Beth Israel 989 West 28th Ave, Vancouver

Cost: $10 per person, children under 2 are free. Purchase online

What: Port Coquitlam is hosting its first Car Free Day this weekend and everyone is invited to enjoy a last blast of summer fun. The lively street festival features family-friendly activities and games, delicious local food and beverages, community booths, entertainment and more.

When: September 10, 2023

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: McAllister Avenue – Downtown Port Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: Arts Club Theatre in partnership with Citadel Theatre presents the timeless musical comedy thriller, Little Shop of Horrors. Audiences will be introduced to Seymour, a nerdy flower shop assistant, and the fast-talking, fast-growing organism Audrey Two.

Audrey Two helps Seymour win over his crush, but is the price for love and fame too steep? Laugh and sing along to iconic songs like “Somewhere That’s Green,” “Dentist!,” “Suddenly Seymour,” and more.

When: September 7 to October 8, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $39, purchase online

What: Kyle Rurak Photography and Wilet have teamed up for a photographic fundraiser for the BC SPCA. Book a special photo session during Pose for a Pup and help raise much-needed funds for animals in need.

When: September 4, 2023

Time: Various timeslots

Where: Wilet – 858 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $90, all proceeds will be donated to BC SPCA. Book online

What: The 13-time Grammy award-winning global superstars, The Chicks, are back on the global stage with The Chicks World Tour 2023. Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines, and Emily Strayer are embarking on a world tour and will be in Vancouver on September 5, 2023.

The Chicks have sold more than 30 million albums and are the only female group to achieve multiple “diamond” selling releases.

When: September 5, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets available online

What: Vancouver’s ever-popular Car-Free Day return this month for three epic celebrations across the city. The massive street festivals are presented by Translink and promote the growth of car-free culture and spaces.

Each year, thousands of attendees enjoy live entertainment, food vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Best of all, the events are free to check out.

When: September 9, 16 and 24, 2023

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: Commercial Drive – North Grandview Highway – 1st Avenue (September 9), Main Street – 10th Avenue to 25th Avenue (September 16), West End – Denman & Davie – Denman & Robson (September 24)

Cost: Free

What: West Vancouver Community Arts Council hosts a free self-guided art walk of the Ambleside and Dundarave neighbourhoods. Explore the local galleries and public art while celebrating local artists.

When: September 7, 2023

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: Various locations. See the map online.

Cost: Free

What: One of the city’s most popular Japanese cultural festivals is returning this month with a ton of food vendors, art, crafts, and Japanese merchandise.

The two-day market highlights Japanese makers, artisans, and local businesses, with the aim of supporting Japanese culture in Vancouver.

When: Saturday, September 9 from 10 am to 6 pm, and Sunday, September 10 from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Robson Square Ice Rink and UBC Sunroom, 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $4

What: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s new tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of Get Rich or Die Tryin’. The album, with hits like “In Da Club” and “P.I.M.P.,” rocketed the star to fame.

Since then, he’s sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and found fame as an entrepreneur (he has his own liquor brands and champagne), an actor, director, and executive producer.

When: September 8, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena

Tickets: Various prices, Tickets available online

What: Army veteran Greg “G” Williams shares comedic experiences from his day-to-day life as a registered nurse. He will be joined at Yuk Yuk’s Surrey by Dan Betts, Dave Apkarin, Stan Shelby, and Eddie Trevino.

When: September 7, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: $12 plus tax, purchase online

What: Canine Library is woofing it up at John Hendry Park this month in an event presented by Vancouver Public Library, Vancouver Park Board, Paws 4 Stories, St. John Ambulance BC/Yukon, and Trout Lake Community Centre.

All ages are invited to sign up at the park for a puppy and poetry session, though children 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

When: September 9, 2023

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: John Hendry Park – 3300 Victoria Drive, Vancouver (Behind the Trout Lake Community Centre on the east side and along the path.)

Cost: Free

What: Over 85 acts from around the world are coming to Vancouver Fringe 2023.

BC’s largest theatre festival is taking over venues on Granville Island, South Granville, and online. Whether you’re into stand-up comedy, modern dance, magic or puppets, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

And you can keep the fun going with nightly free entertainment in the popular Fringe Bar.

When: September 7 to 17, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Cost: $15. All attendees are also required to purchase a one-time yearly Festival Membership for $10. Purchase online

What: Downtown Vancouver will be filled with adventurers this weekend with the return of The Amazing Vancouver Run, presented by Social Run Club.

The free activity is open to all abilities, with registered teams of two navigating downtown and completing challenges for a chance to win over $7,000 in prizes.

When: September 10, 2023

Time: 9 am to 12 pm

Where: Starting point at Lot 19 – 855 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: In support of The Virtue Foundation, more than 50 exotic cars will be on display at Hastings for fans, families and power car enthusiasts to enjoy. Horsepower 4 Horsepower will also include charity programs and thrilling live horse racing at the track.

The Virtue Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that uses its working ranch as a way to provide opportunities for children and young people to connect with others. The ranch and its programs are a welcoming environment where challenges are not obstacles to fulfilling self-worth and potential.

When: September 9, 2023

Time: 2 pm

Where: Hastings Racecourse (PNE Gate 6) – 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Canada’s largest addiction and mental health recovery festival is returning to New Westminster this month.

The 11th anniversary of Recovery Day BC will feature live entertainment, kids’ activities, food trucks, and an information fair with 170 health and wellness booths.

When: September 9, 2023

Time: Noon to 6 pm

Where: 6th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue, New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: The free all-day event runs from 11 am to 9 pm and will feature a selection of vegan food and drink vendors, a sustainable market, family-friendly activities, free yoga, meditation, cold dip sessions, DJ dance parties, and more.

There will also be animal rights groups on-site presenting panels and Q&A sessions on topics such as animal politics, alternative proteins, and the “compassionate revolution.”

When: September 9, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Kitsilano Beach Park

Admission: Free

What: Woofstock festival is giving dog owners the chance to celebrate their furry four-legged friends at Port Royal Park on Saturday, September 9.

The pawsitively adorable event dubs itself as the “Lower Mainland’s largest dog festival” and will feature a variety of free activities for puppy lovers to enjoy in New Westminster.

When: September 9, 2023

Time: 12 to 3 pm

Where: Port Royal Park – 215 Salter Street, New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: Kyrst Hogan (aka Burgundy Brixx) has wowed audiences in Vancouver and around the world with her musical, theatrical and cabaret-style entertainment since 2008. She was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in May of 2021, and now her community is coming together to raise funds for her cancer battle.

Boobies for Burgundy features burlesque performances, live music, and more surprises. All proceeds will be donated directly to Hogan to help offset costs while she recovers from ongoing treatments.

When: September 9, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $25-$45 plus fees, purchase online

What: A night market is popping up at Southlands Market Square and Red Barn this month. Treat yourself to a variety of market vendors, food trucks, live music, and deliciously crafted local brews from Barnside Brewing all evening long.

When: September 8, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Market Square, Southlands – 6313 Market Ave, Delta

Admission: Free