20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: October 24 to 30

This week is just going to be a scream!

Halloween week is finally upon us and there are lots of spooky events to check out around Vancouver! However, if scary is not up your alley, we’ve got you covered with exciting concerts, Canucks games, and more.

From VSO’s Symphony of Terror to Tricks & Treats at Playland and more, here are 20 fantastic things to do from October 24 to 30.

What: The VSO presents Symphony of Terror!: A Halloween Horror Drag Spooktacular. The highly anticipated event features Drag and horror icon Peaches Christ, internationally acclaimed conductor Edwin Outwater, and special guests local drag artists Toddy and Batty B Banks.

Enjoy the music from horror classics like Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, Psycho, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and more. Plus come in costume to the concert on October 25 and enter to win amazing prizes from the VSO.

This fab-BOO-lous concert is full of thrills, chills, and laughs for lovers of all things spooky!

When: October 25, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online from $41

What: Diwali is just around the corner, and the Vancouver Canucks will be celebrating the Festival of Lights in a big way at Rogers Arena. The team’s sixth annual Diwali Night is being held on Monday, October 24 while they take on the Carolina Hurricanes.

Attendees at the popular theme night will be treated to a variety of special activities and live entertainment, including the “Crowned Prince of Bhangra,” Jazzy B. Make sure to arrive early to the game as the family fun starts off with a Diwali Party on the North Plaza.

When: October 24, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Better bring your appetite because Tacofino has announced the return of their popular Brewery Dinner Series from October 2022 to April 2023. Tacofino chefs Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack are collaborating with acclaimed local breweries on a curated five-course menu, with accompanying beer (and cocktail) pairings.

The complete lineup of breweries are:

The Parkside Brewery – Thursday, October 27

Strange Fellows Brewing – Thursday, November 24

Ravens Brewing Company – Thursday, January 26

Strathcona Beer Company – Thursday, February 23

Yellow Dog Beverage Co. – Thursday, March 30

Tofino Brewing Company – Thursday, April 27

When: Last Thursday of the month (except for December) starting October 27, 2022

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: Tacofino Ocho — 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $60 per person, purchase online

What: Everyone is invited to The Soirée presented by The McGrane-Pearson Endowment Fund. The fundraiser for Family Services of Greater Vancouver features circus-inspired performers from NZR Productions and music by Bill Costin and Cookin’ With Brass. There will also be a spectacular live auction, a raffle, and more to enjoy during the evening in support of our most vulnerable neighbours.

When: October 27, 2022

Time: 6 pm

Where: Terminal City Club – 837 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $250 per ticket or a group of 10 for $1,900. Purchase online

What: Pumpkins After Dark is an outdoor experience set to haunt Swangard Stadium and Central Park until October 31.

Guests can expect to see over 6,000 pumpkins that are hand-carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, movie and pop culture icons, and more. Pumpkins After Dark will showcase live gourd carving demos as well as serve up fall treats and sweets.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: Various time slots

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby (the main entrance will be located at the Southwest Entrance of the stadium).

Cost: $21.95 for ages 17 and up, $17.95 for ages 4 to 16, and free to children 3 and under. A family pack is also available. Purchase online

What: The fourth annual Latin American Heritage Month Festival, presented by Latincouver, is taking place from October 14 to November 2 on Granville Island and throughout the city. This year’s festival will feature a variety of in-person and virtual events, including thrilling live performances, art exhibitions, workshops, a marketplace, and more.

Make sure to also visit the Latin American Arts Exhibition Connecting with Mother Earth and the Day of the Dead Altars installations from Mexico, Bolivia and Ecuador at Ocean Art Works Pavillion on Granville Island throughout the month.

When: October 14 to November 2, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues on Granville Island and around Vancouver

Cost: Free and ticketed events, learn more online

What: Halloween Drive-In, presented by Fresh Air Cinema, is showing spooky classics at Semiahmoo Park. Tickets are by donation, with a suggested amount of $20, and partial proceeds from every pass will go to support the Semiahmoo First Nations.

Watch The Nightmare Before Christmas and Beetlejuice on Saturday, October 29.

When: October 29, 2022

Time: Gates 5 pm, screening 6:30 pm (early film); Gates 8 pm, screening 9 pm (late film)

Where: Semiahmoo Park — 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock (just off Marine Drive by the Washington Avenue Grill. Enter by the Semiahmoo Park gravel lot).

Cost: By donation, suggested price of $20. Purchase online

What: Good Co. Granville invites you to celebrate Halloween with a special weekend edition of CarnEVIL. You’ll enjoy live music from Vancouver’s top DJs, plus there will be flowing drinks, delicious food, and spooky good vibes.

Wear your best costume to this epic party for the chance to win airfare for two to Mardi Gras 2023 in New Orleans.

When: October 28 and 29, 2022

Time: 8 pm to late

Where: Good Co. Granville – 965 Granville St, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 in advance plus fees, purchase online

What: Let’s do the time warp again! Experience the cult classic film the way it was meant to be experienced: while surrounded by people shouting and throwing things at the screen. These Geekenders-hosted screenings involve costumes, dancing, and giving yourself over to absolute pleasure. Sounds like a party atmosphere to us.

Each ticket includes a fun prop bag and you’re allowed to bring your own from home as well. Just please do not bring any rice to the theatre!

When: October 26 to 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The annual shindig by Westwood Recordings is headlined this year by Skratch Bastid, a three-time Scribble Jam DJ Battle winner and the first-ever Canadian DJ to be nominated for a JUNO in the Producer of the Year category.

Also on the bill of certified party-starters are Balkan Bump, Rumpus, Cazztek, and SIVz.

When: October 29, 2022

Time: 9 pm to late

Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street

Tickets: $30 plus fees, purchase online

What: Vancouver’s longest-running licensed Halloween bash features spooky décor, five fully-licensed bars, and over 1,100 ghoulish partiers at Science World.

Prepare for a full night of frights with three rooms of music on two floors featuring eight of the city’s top DJs and live performers. There will even be a hell-raising sound and lighting system to help set the mood right.

When: October 29, 2022

Time: 9 pm to 2 am

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, starting at $55. Purchase online

What: The Parade of Lost Souls is a collaboration with the Dusty Flowerpot Cabaret and Britannia Community Centre and welcomes all to join for the art and performance of the annual spooky season celebration.

There will be various activities to join in, including workshops and community art installations. There’s also a family-friendly Parade of Little Souls for children​ at 7 pm.

When: October 29

Time: Processions at 7 pm, 8 pm, and 9 pm

Where: Britannia Community Centre – 1661 Napier Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Discover over 100 Heart of the City Festival events at over 40 locations in the Downtown Eastside this fall. The 19th annual event has the theme of Community is the Mentor, and the live and virtual events include theatre, dance, storytelling, workshops, exhibits, and more.

When: October 26 to November 6, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Tickets: Various prices, including free events

What: The Vancouver Titans — the city’s professional esports team in the Overwatch League — are hosting a huge tournament next week at The Gaming Stadium. And fans are invited to cheer on all the teams live!

Titans Showdown, presented by TD, is part of the Canada Overwatch Fest and takes place on Saturday, October 29 at the Richmond esports arena.

When: October 29, 2022

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: The Gaming Stadium — 4211 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Tickets: Spectator passes are $10; buy three, get one free ticket bundle for $30. Purchase online

What: Acclaimed comedian, writer and Taskmaster star Sarah Millican has been named one of the 100 most powerful women in the United Kingdom by Woman’s Hour on BBC Radio 4. She brings her sixth international tour, Bobby Dazzler, to Vancouver for two shows on October 28.

When: October 28, 2022

Time: 7 pm and 10 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival features more than 65 craft beers, ciders, wines, seltzers, and meads. The event will also feature live music from more than 10 local musicians, as well as a roster of food trucks and some fun games.

In the spirit of spooky season, organizers are encouraging guests to dress up for the occasion, so start thinking up beer-related costumes now.

When: October 29, 2022

Time: Noon to 6 pm

Where: The Agriplex —17798 62nd Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Playland presents a brand new Halloween experience for children and kids at heart. Tricks & Treats happens during the day at Playland and three of the haunted houses will be open. However, the monsters will be resting so you can explore without any jump scares.

Admission includes rides, games, a candy scavenger hunt, and other surprises. Costumes are highly encouraged, and there will be seasonal spooky eats to try while you’re at the park.

When: October 29 and 30, 2022

Time: Noon to 4 pm

Where: Playland at the PNE – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $31.50, purchase online

What: The Improv Centre on Granville Island presents Stage Fright: Murder at The Improv this Halloween season. The murder mystery-themed show is set in the 1950s with the eclectic cast about to open its biggest show of the season, only for the lead to be murdered.

Now, a daring audience member must answer the call to help the improvisers solve the comedic mystery.

When: Every Friday and Saturday until October 29, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $23, purchase online

What: Toronto-based platinum artist Jessie Reyez is bringing The Yessie Tour to Vancouver, and fans won’t want to miss the opportunity to see the “Figures” singer live at the Orpheum Theatre. Reyez is a four-time JUNO winner and has written songs for Calvin Harris, Kehlani, Dua Lipa and Normani.

When: October 31, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Seattle’s music venues were silent for much too long, and it’s time for fans from all over to revel in the magic of live music in the Emerald City once again.

This November, discover Seattle’s music scene in a whole new way with #CloudbreakMusicFest. Stay at a participating downtown hotel and receive complimentary admission to live music throughout the city. Discover more on the festival’s website.

When: November 3 to 23, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations throughout Seattle

Cost: Downtown hotel guests will receive free access to live music events throughout the city when they book a stay between November 3 to 23, 2022. Restrictions apply. Learn more online