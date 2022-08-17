If you thought that the end of summer meant the end of beer festivals, think again.

Brewhalla, the festival organizers behind several of this summer’s best beer events, is keeping the good times going with a fall edition.

On October 29, Brewhalla will be going down at Cloverdale’s The Agriplex fairgrounds, which will make it the fourth event this year.

Even though the weather will be cooler and this event will be indoors, the festival – which happens to take place the weekend before Halloween – is bound to be a boozy good time.

Tickets include admission to the festival, a 4 oz tasting glass, three drink tokens and access to more than 65 craft beers, ciders, wines, seltzers and meads.

The event will also feature live music from more than 10 local musicians, as well as a roster of food trucks and some fun games.

In the spirit of spooky season, organizers are encouraging guests to dress up for the occasion, so start thinking up beer-related costumes now.

Early bird tickets are available now until September 5, after which they will be full-cost.

When: Saturday, October 29 from 12 to 6 pm

Where: The Agriplex, 17798 62 Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: From $54.61

