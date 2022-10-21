Here's how the Canucks are celebrating Diwali at Monday's game

Diwali is just around the corner, and the Vancouver Canucks will be celebrating the Festival of Lights in a big way at Rogers Arena.

The team’s sixth annual Diwali Night is being held on Monday, October 24 while they take on the Carolina Hurricanes.

Attendees at the popular theme night will be treated to a variety of special activities and live entertainment. All to help commemorate the important date in the Indian calendar, plus celebrate the diverse and vibrant culture of BC’s South Asian community.

The “Crowned Prince of Bhangra,” Jazzy B is back for another year and will perform as the intermission headliner.

Jazzy B (aka Jaswinder Singh Bains) has collaborated with notable names like Snoop Dogg, had his song “Sat Rangey” featured in Deadpool, and was inducted into the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2016.

The team will also be wearing limited-edition Diwali warmup jerseys created by acclaimed South Asian visual artist Sandeep Johal.

A limited number of autographed warmup jerseys will be available for auction on the Vanbase website, and additional Diwali-inspired merchandise will be sold at the Canucks Team Store and on Vanbase.

Fans can also pick up additional merchandise including exclusive Canucks Diwali tote bags at the Diwali Market retail stand in FIN’s Family Zone (sections 101-103).

Partial proceeds from all jerseys and merchandise sales will be donated to Guru Nanak’s Free Kitchen (GNFK) in addition to a $20,000 donation from the Canucks for Kids Fund, a volunteer-run group in the Downtown Eastside that provides meals for free to community members.

Make sure to arrive early to the game as the family fun starts off with a Diwali Party on the North Plaza with performances by DJ Heer, DJ B.I.G., and Jazzy B at 6:45 pm.

You can even get Canucks-themed haircuts from local celebrity barber Sunny Nagar, and enjoy complimentary tea from Chaiiwala of London

Head inside Rogers Arena’s concourse for more great performances from DJ Tsunami, DJ Romeo, DJ ISB, and DJ Havoc. And stop by section 111 to meet the Rice Rangoli artist from Diwali Celebration Society.

The anthems during Diwali night will be performed by Krystal Kiran and Jugpreet Bajwa.

When: October 24, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online