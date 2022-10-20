10 haunted houses and ghost tours to scare yourself with this Halloween

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The most terrifying time of the year is upon us and we’ve brought together the best ghost tours and haunted houses in Vancouver for your Halloween pleasure.

All around Metro Vancouver, you can wander alleyways haunted with history, get lost in dark and twisted corn mazes, and get spooked in chilling houses of horror.

Here are the best spots in and around Vancouver to see if you love ghosts – both the real and the imagined.

What: Fright Nights, one of Western Canada’s scariest haunts, has announced its return to Vancouver for the Halloween season. The highly anticipated attraction will be returning to Playland on select nights starting on October 7 and running right through to Halloween night.

Visitors can experience the immersive Halloween-themed experience with seven haunted houses, 19 heart-pounding rides, spooky décor, roaming monsters, and thrilling live performances, and more!

When: Select dates until October 31, 2022

Time: 6 pm to midnight (Wednesday to Saturday), 6 to 11 pm (Sundays). An expedited line for park entry with Early Access Pass is also available.

Where: Playland at the PNE – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45-$54 depending on the date, purchase online

What: Reapers Haunted Attraction has returned to terrify visitors at Chilliwack’s Fantasy Farms. The Reapers Maze Of Terror is an insane asylum-themed haunt is filled with crazed patients and twisted doctors just waiting to get their hands on a new victim.

There is almost no light in the 22,000-square-foot maze of terror. The blacked-out attraction includes a chainsaw massacre experience, complete with real chainsaws.

When: Tuesday to Sunday until October 30, plus open on Halloween

Time: 7 to 9 pm (Sundays, Tuesdays to Thursdays), 7 to 10 pm (Fridays and Saturdays)

Where: 9423 Gibson Road, Chilliwack

Tickets: $25 + GST per person (Sundays, Tuesdays to Thursdays) $30 + GST (Fridays and Saturdays). Available online,

What: Do you love the feeling of being terrified? Then you’ll love Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors.

This haunted house in Surrey is actually three different haunted features in one, plus more ways to get your blood pumping. For 2022, you can try the Lovecraftian nightmare Echoes of Abbath, New Year’s Evil, which traps you in a 1970s motel, and Zycko Zerkus – a carnival maze.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 12530 72nd Avenue, Surrey

Cost: $29.99 to $49.99 per person

What: Follow the lamplight and discover Vancouver’s gruesome, tragic history on the Lost Souls of Gastown Tour. Now in its 11th consecutive year, the walking tour immerses guests in an interactive, theatrical experience as they journey deep into the historic neighbourhood.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: Various times, with extra times on weekends and on Halloween week.

Where: Starts at the corner of Water and Cordova Streets, beside Buro Coffee

Cost: $32 for adults and $29 for students and seniors. Purchase online

What: Don’t Flinch is transforming The Fomo Gallery into a high-tech “Extreme Haunted House.”

Groups of about six to eight people will enter the spine-chilling attraction and enjoy surround sound, and live characters. Participants are warned that actors may grab them but won’t intentionally harm them. Also, high heels will not be permitted under any circumstances.

When: October 20 to 23 and October 27 to 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: The Fomo NFT Gallery — 221 East Georgia Street, Vancouver,

Tickets: $39, purchase online

What: Vancouver Horror Nights will be transforming a section of Coquitlam Centre into its brand new Scream Park attraction, described as 100,000 sq ft of terror. The popular Halloween attraction will feature four all-new attractions, ranging from a kid’s-only adventure to an immersive horror labyrinth.

Guests can enter The House of Fear, Vancouver Horror Nights’ classic Xtreme Fear Maze which has more than doubled in size for 2022. There is also a sensory-deprivation maze called Sacrifice, and Wesgrave Asylum, an open-world escape experience with four different storylines to discover. Little Halloween fans can check out The Boogeyman Bash, an inflatable attraction for children and families.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Coquitlam Centre – 2929 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam

Tickets: Online starting on September 9

What: Fort Langley’s Grave Tales features local storytellers sharing eerie stories while leading the group through the historic village at night.

When: October 21 to 23, October 28 to 30, and November 4 to 6, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Fort Langley National Historic Site – 23433 Mavis Avenue, Fort Langley

Cost: $17.75, $23 or $30.50 depending on tour length. Purchase online

What: Maan Farms, the creators of “the scariest corn maze in Canada” located in Abbotsford, has unveiled four new experiences for 2022: Homestead, The Way Down, Slaughterhouse, and Midway.

When you need a break from the pulse-pounding fun, stop by the Midway Street Theatre to meet a cast of characters skilled in the arts of fire, improv, and entertainment. Plus you can visit the Blood Bar to order a wine-filled Blood Bag, or enjoy Maan Farms’ new Naan Tacos, Mad Jack Pumpkin Spice wine, and Creepy Cloud Cocktail.

When: Select nights from September 24 until October 31, 2022

Time: Hours of operation vary based on the date

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various options, available online

What: Paranormal investigators and seasoned guides lead guests on a haunted tour of New Westminster and the dark secrets that remain. Meet a roving collection of strange personalities and guests, hear spooky stories, and discover evidence of the unknown during this one-hour activity.

When: October 20 to 23, October 27 to 31, November 3 to 5, 2022

Time: 8 pm and 9:15 pm

Where: Hyack Square – 800 Columbia Street, New Westminster (Meet in front of the “Wait for me Daddy” sculpture.)

Cost: $19 plus fees. Purchase online

What: Burnaby Village Museum’s second annual Eerie Illusions is transforming the 10-acre historical attraction into a magical world from October 20 to 30.

The all-ages open-air event invites guests to go on a unique self-guided walk filled with “state-of-the-art lighting, projections, soundscapes, and special effects.”

When: October 20 to 30, 2022 (closed October 24)

Time: 5:30 to 10:30 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Tickets: $10 (adults), $5 (children 2 to 12 years old), purchase online

With files from Sarah Anderson