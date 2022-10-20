All Souls returns to Mountain View Cemetery in Vancouver this Halloween

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

In many cultures around the world, October is a time to show respect for those who have passed on.

A beloved seasonal tradition is returning to Vancouver’s Mountain View Cemetery next week for a series of non-denominational sacred gatherings to help attendees do just that.

The 18th annual All Souls event, curated by artists Paula Jardine and Marina Szijarto, is taking place from October 26 to November 1 at the cemetery located at the corner of 41st Avenue and Fraser Street.

Community members of all ages are invited to remember their ancestors and recently-passed loved ones with message writing, candle lighting and personal memorials on shrines. The thoughtful atmosphere will be enhanced with live music during the evenings as well as on weekend afternoons.

The shrines will be kept lit throughout the memorial period from October 26 to November 1, and everyone is welcome to participate, even if their loved ones are not interred at Mountain View.

Visitors can also discover the special tribute crafted for the plum tree in the infant burial area that has held the memorial cradles.

Other in-person activities include making Memorial Box Lanterns from October 20 to November 1. Kits can be picked up outside the Cemetery Office to bring home and personalize, then brought back for placement on the shrines at the cemetery.

The Chinese Pavillion will also host Walter Quan demonstrating how his family honours ancestors with the burning of incense papers, and Zeelia will perform Ukrainian folk songs on October 29 from 1 to 4 pm.

A virtual community conversation about death and grieving through personal experience. will also be held on October 30 from 12 to 1:30 pm.

This is the first in-person All Souls since 2019. The event was held virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

When: October 26 to November 1, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Mountain View Cemetery – 5455 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free; donations are welcome