21 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: October 21 to 27

October is just zooming by, so we better make the most of it with some fun events around Vancouver! From Central Spark to Sebastian Maniscalco, Diwali, and more, here are 20 fun events to check out from October 21 to 27.

What: The City of Burnaby once again hosts Central Spark this Halloween season, with fun events and activities in and around Central Park. Enjoy spooky roving entertainers, food trucks, photo ops, a drone show, and more.

Costumes are highly encouraged, and don’t miss the fireworks finale in Central Park at 7:30 pm.

When: October 25, 2024

Time: 6 to 8 pm. Fireworks at 7:30 pm

Where: Central Park – Kingsway and Patterson Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free

What: Diwali Fest is celebrating its 21st anniversary throughout October with nature-themed festivities, and everyone is invited to the parties.

Multiple events are bringing delicious food and live performances to Downtown Vancouver, Coquitlam, and Surrey, and they are free to enjoy. So get ready to enjoy dance, interactive art exhibits, and more.

When: Various dates until October 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations, check the website for details

Cost: Free

What: The 2024 Vancouver Writers Fest is welcoming over 125 authors in 85 events for the annual literary celebration. Popular happenings such as the signature Literary Cabaret and The Poetry Bash return alongside notable authors like Gabor Maté, Rachel Kushner, Tanya Talaga, Ian Williams, and more.

When: October 21 to 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Hold onto your brooms because the spooky season has returned to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park. The annual Canyon Frights event runs from October 11 to 31 and features ghostly friends, enchanting lights and more to delight families and Halloween fans of all ages.

When: Now until October 31, 2024

Time: 10 am to 8 pm (except October 25, 26, and 27, when hours are extended to 9 pm). Guests are welcome to stay in the Park an additional hour after posted closing time.

Where: 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

Winemaker Joel Gott Presents Joel Gott Wines What: Joel Gott, a fourth-generation California vintner and wine entrepreneur, is coming to West Vancouver for a special meet and greet. Joel Gott Winery was founded in 1996 and is known for blending the finest fruit from California, Oregon, and Washington to make balanced and elegant wines. Hear the story behind these wines and get your bottle signed by the acclaimed winemaker himself.

When: October 24, 2024

Time: 3 to 6 pm

Where: BCLIQUOR Park Royal – 785 Park Royal N, West Vancouver

Cost: Free Charlie and the Chocolate Factory What: Ctora Theatre presents the Roald Dahl classic, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Fall in love with the timeless tale of Charlie Bucket and the four other golden ticket winners journeying through Willy Wonka’s colourful world of pure imagination. Starring Sanders Whiting, Quinlan McDonald, Cathy Wilmot, Kyrst Hogan, and many more talented local artists at Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre. When: October 24 to 27, 2024

Time: 7 pm (with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm)

Where: Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre – 950 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $38-$68 plus fees, purchase online

What: Sebastian Maniscalco has performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, appeared on Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee, and voiced characters in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and IF. He comes to Rogers Arena with the It Ain’t Right Tour on October 24.

When: October 24, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: PosAbilities’ 20th Annual Inclusion Art Show & Sale showcases the work of 200 artists with diverse abilities, disabled people, and those identifying as having a disability. Shop for original pieces, including paintings, pottery, jewellery, and more.

Roundhouse Community Centre is a fully accessible venue and you can also meet the artists during this Community Inclusion Month event.

When: October 23, 2024

Time: 10:30 am to 7:30 pm

Where: Roundhouse Community Centre — 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Tickets: Free though donations are being accepted at the door

What: The spooky season is in full swing, and a Cirque Costume Ball coming to Vancouver this week has got us excited to put on our best costumes.

Vancouver’s longest-running licensed Halloween bash takes over Science World on Saturday, October 26.

Over 1,200 ghoulish party-goers will enjoy live cirque performances, spooky decor, and the city’s top DJs and performers. Tickets are on sale now, and it’s a party you don’t want to miss.

When: October 26, 2024

Time: 9 pm to 2 am

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Burnaby Village Museum’s family-friendly Haunted Village: Legends, Tales, and Other Stories transforms the 10-acre historical attraction into a magical world from October 23 to 27. The open-air event invites guests to go on a unique self-guided walk and discover wonderous tales lifted from storybook pages and transformed into stunning displays.

When: October 23 to 27, 2024

Time: 4 to 9 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Tickets: $10 (adults), $5 (children 2 to 12 years old), purchase online

What: For the first time in 20 years, the FIM World Supercross Championship is coming to BC Place on October 26. Be there as the world’s fastest talent on two wheels battle it out in a wild night of racing. The experience will also feature jaw-dropping freestyle stunts, live music, a fan zone and more.

It’s an event for the whole family, and you don’t want to miss it. Tickets are on sale now.

When: October 26, 2024

Time: 1 pm (Fan Zone opens), 5 pm (GA Gates opens)

Where: BC Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Tickets start at $65, purchase online

What: The next edition of Inspired at The Chan brings the guests to the Happiest Place on Earth. Musical Magic: Disney Edition features songs from films like Encanto, Aladdin, and Frozen performed by several local talents in this matinee concert.

When: October 27, 2024

Time: 3 pm

Where: Chan Shun Concert Hall, UBC

Tickets: $10-$30, purchase online

What: Shannon Hall hosts a family-friendly Halloween Craft Fair with 100 creative vendors to meet. Bring the little ones to enjoy the Kid Zone and explore the different photo ops on site. There will be food trucks on-site, and costumes are highly encouraged.

When: October 26, 2024

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Shannon Hall at Cloverdale Fairgrounds — 6050 176th Street, Surrey

Admission: By donation to Surrey Hospitals Foundation

What: Brit Award nominee Lola Young performs at the Commodore Ballroom as part of This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway Tour. Expect to hear tracks from her latest album of the same name, plus hits from her earlier album My Mind Wanders and Sometimes Leaves Completely.

When: October 25, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Dr. McGillicuddy’s Tasting What: Head to BCLiquour Park Royal to experience the world-famous Dr. McGillicuddy’s flavours, crafted since 1865. Guests will sample the wide range of Dr. McGillicuddy’s offerings while discovering great-tasting options that will elevate your cocktail choices.

When: October 25, 2024

Time: 3 to 6 pm

Where: BCLIQUOR Park Royal – 785 Park Royal N, West Vancouver

Cost: Free Science World Mystery After Dark: Brawl at the Ball

What: Science World is back with a special edition of its After Dark series for the spooky season, and the Halloween party is going to be downright slammin’!

The popular all-ages attraction is turning into an adults-only Mystery After Dark on Thursday, October 24, and some special guests have been invited to join in the fun.

Brawl at the Ball will feature wrestlers and characters from Vancouver’s own Boom! Pro Wrestling. You can also enjoy live music, interactive activities, feature exhibits, and more. All with drinks in hand!

When: October 24, 2024

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $39 plus tax for early bird, available online

What: Celebrate the Festival of Lights with Diwali at Metropolis at Metrotown. The festivities include $2 chai from Chai Wagon, henna art, Indian snacks and sweets, and live Bollywood dance performances. There will also be festive decor and photo opportunities to enjoy.

When: October 25 and 26, 2024

Time: Various times for special activations

Where: Ground Level near Fossil, Metropolis at Metrotown

Admission: Free

What: Fort Langley’s Grave Tales features local storytellers sharing eerie stories while leading the group through the historic village’s darkest and most mysterious locations. There are three different walking tours to choose from: Spirit of the Place, Graves of the Tradesmen, and Descent into Darkness, plus Youth Grave Tales.

When: Every Friday to Sunday until October 27, 2024, plus Youth Grave Tales on Thursday, October 24, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Fort Langley National Historic Site – 23433 Mavis Avenue, Fort Langley

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Britannia Mine Museum presents family-friendly frights and delights this Halloween season. Visitors of all ages are invited to enter the “Castle of Myth’s” vampire chamber, explore the “Bat out of the Darkness” exhibition, and learn all about the fascinating world of bats.

You can also venture deep underground with “Myth the Vampire” to learn the connection between bats and mine tunnels and even more about the wonderous animals.

When: October 19 and 20, 26 and 27, 2024

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: $25-$30. Children four and under are free. Purchase online

What: Return to the Dagerpaatch this Halloween at Dageraad Brewing and support a great cause. Guests are invited to pick out a pumpkin by donation, enjoy seasonal drinks and treats, chow down on delicious food while listening to great live entertainment, and more. There will even be costume contests.

The brewery has partnered with the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS) for the event, which is in support of their work connecting service dogs to people with disabilities. Dagerpaatch is also part of the Burnaby Halloween Festival.

PADS will also be on-site on October 26 and 27, bringing a puppy-meet-and-greet to the patch.

When: October 24 to 27, 2024

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: Dageraad Brewing – 114, 3191 Thunderbird Crescent, Burnaby

Admission: Free; pumpkins by donation to PADS



What: The celebratory series at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre will spotlight “everything that makes going to the movies special, with an eclectic selection of classic films that demand to be seen on the big screen.” Catch films like Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Eyes Wide Shut, and more.

Total Cinema is also a showcase of the many technological improvements recently completed inside the downtown theatre.

When: Various dates until October 26, 2024

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10-$16, with Three-Ticket Packs also available. Purchase online