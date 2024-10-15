A haunted Halloween village returns to Burnaby next week

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Halloween fun has returned to delight fans of all ages, and a huge Burnaby celebration is going all out with the spooky experiences.

Burnaby Halloween Festival 2024, presented by Tourism Burnaby, offers a wide variety of eerie events and activities throughout October.

One of the feature attractions is Burnaby Village Museum’s family-friendly Haunted Village: Legends, Tales and Other Stories, transforming the 10-acre historical attraction into a magical world from October 23 to 27.

The open-air event invites guests to go on a unique self-guided walk and discover wonderous tales lifted from storybook pages and transformed into stunning displays.

Guests will discover the Chinese legend of “The Monkey King,” experience classic fairytales like “Alice in Wonderland” and “Sleeping Beauty,” and discover the timeless love story of “Rama and Sita.”

There will also be live Indigenous storytelling at Brookfield Hall, performances by Vancouver Circus School at Vorce Tram Station, and dance parties with DJ Mad Hatter on Hill Street.

Costumes are highly recommended, and there will also be Halloween-themed treats and beverages at Mai’s Cafe.

In October, Burnaby offers several other family-friendly Halloween events, including Pumpkins After Dark and MastersFX Monster Museum.

When: October 23 to 27, 2024

Time: 4 to 9 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Tickets: $10 (adults), $5 (children 2 to 12 years old), purchase online