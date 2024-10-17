Brawl at the Ball with Science World Mystery After Dark next week

Science World is back with a special edition of its After Dark series for the spooky season, and the Halloween party is going to be downright slammin’!

The popular all-ages attraction is turning into an adults-only Mystery After Dark on Thursday, October 24, and some special guests have been invited to join in the fun.

Brawl at the Ball will feature wrestlers and characters from Vancouver’s own Boom! Pro Wrestling. You can also enjoy live music, interactive activities, feature exhibits, and more. All with drinks in hand!

“This is a murder mystery evening with a fatal corkscrew twist featuring Boom! Pro Wrestling who will perform short high-octane wrestling matches as part of the mystery,” said Science World in a release. “All the while, guests will be sweeping through the clues to solve the mystery and find out who the real heel is in this match-up.”

The event includes unique STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and design, and mathematics) experiences, a live DJ, and more to inspire and delight guests.

Science World After Dark will also serve up beer, cider, and wine. Food and treats will also be available for purchase throughout the evening from Triple O’s and the Snack Lab.

And since the event is just one week from Halloween, costumes are highly encouraged.

Tickets to Science World After Dark are available online, and it promises to be a whodunnit you won’t want to miss. So iron your lab coat, put on your favourite costume, and get ready for a fun night out!

When: October 24, 2024

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $39 plus tax for early bird, available online