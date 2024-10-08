Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get Ready to "Keep Calm and Murray On" at The Beaumont Studios This Halloween Season

Vancouver, get ready for action — the World Supercross Canadian GP is coming to town!

Known as the opening round of the 2024 WSX Championship (WSX) kicks off at BC Place on Saturday, October 26, and it promises a night full of adrenaline-pumping competition, incredible stunts, live music, and more. It’s sure to be an unforgettable evening for all ages.

What to expect at the show

A star-studded lineup that includes some of the sport’s best talent — like two-time WSX World Champion Ken Roczen and eight-time AMA Motocross and Supercross champion Eli Tomac — are set to go full throttle and battle it out on the track.

There will also be epic pre- and post-race performances, in which the bravest and boldest FMX riders will take to the air to perform gravity-defying stunts. Hold on to your seats!

Experience the Fan Zone

The fun starts way before the riders hit the track. From 1 pm, you can head to Fan Zone and add a little extra excitement to your day.

Get up close to the WSX stars with an exclusive autograph session, groove to the best live DJ sets, grab a piece of official merchandise, and cap it all off by watching a spectacular fireworks display!

Ready to feel the rush? Tickets are on sale now.

When: Saturday, 26 October

Where: BC Place, 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Cost: Starting at $65 with multiple tiers available — Purchase here