Massive FREE Diwali Fest coming to Metro Vancouver this month

One of the most colourful and important dates on the Indian calendar is being celebrated in Metro Vancouver this month.

Diwali Fest is celebrating its 21st anniversary throughout October with nature-themed festivities, and everyone is invited to the parties.

Multiple events are bringing delicious food and live performances to Downtown Vancouver, Coquitlam, and Surrey, and they are free to enjoy. So get ready to enjoy dance, interactive art exhibits, and more.

“The celebration and spirit of Diwali are truly universal,” said Kriti Dewan of the Diwali Celebration Society previously to Daily Hive. “The message it engenders of promoting inclusiveness motivates us to bring the festival to the Lower Mainland, as well as bringing the Lower Mainland to our festival.

“Our society is driven to build bridges between communities, to promote intercultural understanding by exploring how traditional South Asian arts evolve into fusion forms in the context of new countries and contemporary values.”

Diwali is celebrated worldwide, and the word means “row of lighted lamps.” Light symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, prosperity over poverty, and knowledge over ignorance. It brings together people of all backgrounds to celebrate “the universal light that exists in everyone.”

The festival is a time for lighting diyas, laying out colourful rangolis, setting off fireworks, exchanging gifts of sweets, and celebrating with dance, music, and storytelling.

This year, Diwali officially takes place on October 31, and Diwali Fest is offering a variety of ways to celebrate in the lead-up to the big day.

This year’s celebrations in Metro Vancouver include:

Diwali in Coquitlam at the Evergreen Cultural Centre on Friday, October 18

Diwali Downtown Surrey at Surrey City Hall on Sunday, October 20

Diwali in Downtown Vancouver at Roundhouse Community Centre on Sunday, October 27

Each event will showcase live South Asian music and dance performances, cultural art workshops like Rangoli and Diya painting, family-friendly activities, and more. You’ll also get to see Canadian South Asian artist Keerat Kaur’s artwork featured at the events, with posters celebrating this year’s festival theme of “An Ode to Nature.”

Diwali Fest events will also include vendor markets where guests can shop for traditional South Asian products, artisan crafts, jewellery, clothing, and home decor.

Bring an appetite as food vendors and trucks on site will offer a mouthwatering array of South Asian snacks and beverages, like chai, sweets, and savoury treats.

You can also enjoy a Diwali Storytime at Surrey City Hall on Sunday, October 20 with a reading of Henna Iss by illustrator Anu Chouhan. The reading is for families of all ages, with a start time to be announced.

“Join us in celebrating the 21st anniversary of Diwali Fest, where we honour the rich cultural heritage of Diwali with the theme An Ode to Nature,” organizers added. “Immerse yourself in a series of vibrant events filled with music, dance, art, and community, while exploring the beauty and diversity of the natural world.”

When: Various dates from October 18 to 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations, check the website for details

Cost: Free