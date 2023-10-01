25 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: October 2 to 9

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and this week, we’re thankful for all the great events to check out around Vancouver! From Pumpkins After Dark to Morgan Wallen and more, here are 25 fantastic things to do from October 2 to 9. And yes, there’s a long weekend coming up!

Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.

And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: Pumpkins After Dark is an outdoor experience set to haunt Swangard Stadium and Central Park. Guests can expect to see over 6,000 pumpkins that are hand-carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, movie and pop culture icons, and more.

Pumpkins After Dark will showcase live gourd carving demos and serve up fall treats and sweets for the guests. A number of food trucks will be on-site each evening.

When: October 6 to 31, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby (The main entrance will be located at the Southwest Entrance of the stadium.)

Cost: Starting at $18.95 for ages 17 and up, $15.95 for ages 4 to 16, and free to children three and under. A family pack and flex passes are also available. Purchase online.

What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 45 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Fall Pop-Up Shop. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, clothing, artisanal chocolates, and more.

Admission is free, and the first 25 people in the doors at the Heritage Hall will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth.

When: October 8, 21, 22, and November 4 and 5, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

Harrison Pumpkin Festival What: Onos Farms’ inaugural Harrison Pumpkin Festival will feature a bumper crop of pumpkins to choose from, seasonal floral displays, and more. The farm family adds that there are numerous picture-perfect giant pumpkins weighing 200 pounds or more on-site that are growing bigger each day. In addition to traditional smooth pumpkins, guests will discover dramatically ribbed and ridged ones in the patch. When: Thursdays to Sundays until October 29, while supplies last (also open October 9)

Time: 11 am to 5 pm (Thursday and Friday), 10 am to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 10 am to 3 pm (Thanksgiving Monday)

Where: 5039 Lougheed Highway, Agassiz

Tickets: $15 per person, free for infants two and under. Purchase online Thanksgiving Dinner at Showcase Restaurant What: Looking for a tasty way to celebrate Thanksgiving this weekend? Invite your friends and family to a delicious dinner being served by Showcase Restaurant & Bar at Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown. The three-course dinner includes an Autumn sweet potato bisque to start, a traditional turkey dinner, porcini mushroom lasagna or pan-seared kuterra salmon as the main, and pumpkin cheesecake or caramelized pear galette for dessert. The best part is there are no dishes to do afterwards! When: October 7 to 9, 2023

Where: Showcase Restaurant & Bar at Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown – 1122 West Hastings, Vancouver

Cost: $59 per person; reserve online Vancouver Canucks What: The Canucks begin the new NHL season at Rogers Arena this month, with preseason matches including Seattle Kraken on October 4 and Calgary Flames on October 6. When: October 4 and 6, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Just an hour’s drive from Vancouver, the Riverside Cranberry Farm is opening for the new season. Don stylish hip waders and waddle down the ladder straight into a flooded field. Surrounded by floating red berries, you’ll feel like a kid again, gently wading through the water.

Be sure to take the Harvest Walk before you take the plunge. This self-guided tour of the field’s perimeter lets you watch the harvest in real-time.

When: Various dates until October 9, 2023

Time: Various time slots.

Where: The BOG at Riverside Cranberry Farm – 26885 88th Avenue, Langley

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Iron Maiden has released over 40 albums and sold over 90 million copies throughout their career. The London, England-based group has won a Juno, has been included in the Guinness Book of World Records, and was honoured by Royal Mail UK with postal stamps and cards in 2023.

When: October 2, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Frontier Collective is hosting the inaugural Vancouver Placemaking Summit on Tuesday, October 3, with global and city leaders coming together to set the stage for the creation of a hub that could supercharge the city’s global technology leadership.

The Summit will explore the need for innovation districts and industrial agglomeration spaces. It will also explore how Vancouver can create a resilient regional economy based on collaborative innovation.

When: October 3, 2023

Time: 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $149; purchase online

What: The Britannia Mine Museum is celebrating its legendary 100th anniversary with a new feature exhibit commemorating “100 years of Mill No. 3” with a special showcase exhibition inside the Machine Shop.

Just 55 kilometres outside of Vancouver, this new celebratory exhibit, running now until Sunday, November 5, will dive into the history of Mill No. 3, which served as the heartbeat of the Britannia community and played a significant role in providing for the Mount Sheer mining communities.

When: Now until November 5, 2023

Time: 9 am to 4:30 pm

Where: The Britannia Mine Museum, Machine Shop — 150 Copper Dr, Britannia Beach, BC

Admission: Adults (18+) – $39.95, Seniors/Students – $35.95, youth (3-17) – $30.95, Children – $21.95, Preschool – free. Book online

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place this week with a matchup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on October 6.

When: October 6, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Fright Nights, one of western Canada’s scariest haunts, is returning to Vancouver for the upcoming Halloween season. And we can’t wait to visit the scream park!

The highly anticipated Playland attraction is celebrating its 20th anniversary on select nights starting Friday, October 6, and running through to Halloween night.

Visitors can experience the immersive Halloween-themed experience with eight haunted houses, over 19 heart-pounding rides, spooky décor, roaming monsters, thrilling live performances, and more.

When: Select dates between October 6 and 31, 2023

Time: 6 pm to midnight on October 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, and 28; 6 to 11 pm on all other open dates. An expedited line for park entry with an Early Access Pass is also available.

Where: Playland at the PNE — 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30, purchase online

What: Three-time Grammy nominee 6lack is bringing his new world tour to Vancouver this month. The MTV Music Award winner has released three albums in his career, including 2016’s Free 6lack and 2018’s East Atlanta Love Letter. He has also collaborated with a variety of artists, including Khalid, Gorillaz, and Lil Tjay.

When: October 4, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Join CRAFT for their next Pairing Dinner series in celebration of Oktoberfest. Enjoy a mouthwatering custom dinner with perfectly matched beers exploring your favourite Bavarian classics.

The dinner includes a three-course menu, four brews expertly paired with each course, prizes, and giveaways.

When: October 5, 2023

Time: 6 pm

Where: CRAFT Beer Market False Creek – 85 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Price: $75 plus fees, purchase online

What: Country superstar Morgan Wallen announced that his 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour, produced by Live Nation, is coming to Vancouver on Wednesday, October 4. The CMA and ACM award-winning artist will be performing at Rogers Arena.

The new world tour is named after one of three new songs on Wallen’s One Thing at a Time – Sampler and features special guests ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman.

When: October 4, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Have the perfect fall day by visiting Maplewood Farm. This place is about five acres of beautiful farmland, home to around 200 farm animals and birds. The best part? You can pet some of the farm animals.

The farm has rules to keep you and the animals safe, but you’ll still have many opportunities to pet the cuddly creatures. The farm even lets you feed some animals, such as chickens, ducks, and bunnies.

When: Open daily

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Maplewood Farm – 405 Seymour River Place, North Vancouver

Price: $9.45 for adults aged 17 to 54, $5.55 for children (19 months to 16 years) and seniors (55+), free for infants 18 months and under.

What: The Nightmare Before Christmas Market is back at the Croatian Cultural Centre with over 70 spooky vendors. There will also be a food truck and concession and more for the family to enjoy. And yes, costumes are encouraged.

When: October 7 and 8, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Croatian Cultural Centre – 3250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Admission: Adults $4 in advance, $5 at the door. Children 13 and under are free. Weekend pass $7 (online only); purchase online

What: Monster Jam is returning to the Pacific Coliseum for four gigantic events. The world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will be tearing up the dirt in epic competitions of speed and skill. And fans can even get up close to the giant machines.

When: October 6 to 8, 2023

Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 1 pm (Saturday and Sunday). Pit Party from 10:30 am to noon

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Brewhalla has two big beer and music celebrations events in October to help you enjoy the most of fall. Enjoy a wide variety of local brewers, live performances by Michaela Whitcomb and Cameron Whicomb (Chilliwack), and Antonio Larosa and Side One (Surrey). There will also be food trucks, games, and more.

When: October 7 and 28, 2023

Time: 12 pm to 6 pm (Chilliwack), 6 to 11 pm (Surrey)

Where: Watson Park (Chilliwack), Cloverdale Fairgrounds (Surrey)

Tickets: Online

What: Union Street is a feature-length documentary by acclaimed filmmaker Jamila Pomeroy that intersperses interviews with archival footage to showcase the history of Hogan’s Alley.

Vancouver’s formerly Black neighbourhood was destroyed by the construction of the Georgia viaduct in the 1970s. Pomeroy states that the film will also showcase how African Canadians remain affected by systemic racism to this day.

When: October 2, October 4, and October 7, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Single tickets range from $13 to $18, with ticket packs and festival passes also available. VIFF+ members receive discounts on all VIFF tickets, and the free U25 membership offers additional discounts to those between the ages of 19 and 25. Purchase online.

What: Every day until October 8, Parallel 49 Brewing will be celebrating Oktoberfest in their massive biergarten. Come enjoy live music, a Bavarian food menu and German-style beers. Plus, there will be a contest each night for the best-dressed Oktoberfest outfit.

The band fires up from 5:30 to 8 pm on Mondays through Thursdays, and on Fridays, they play from 5:30 to 10 pm. Music on Saturdays runs from 4:30 to 10 pm and on Sundays from 2:45 to 8 pm.

When: Now until October 8, 2023

Time: Opens at 11 am daily

Where: Parallel 49 – 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free. Limited reservations are available; book via [email protected].

Vancouver International Music Competition: Final Round and Gala Concert

What: The Vancouver International Music Competition invites all music lovers to the Final Round at The Chan Centre on October 7 and 8 and to the Gala Concert at the Vancouver Playhouse on October 9.

Talented musicians from around the world will showcase their talents in the live competition’s Final Round, while the Gala Concert will feature the grand prize winners of the piano and strings categories and special guest performers from different parts of the world. Instruments featured include piano, violin, viola, cello, and harp. A musical celebration not to be missed.

When: October 7 and 8, 2023 (final round)

Time: 9 am to 7:30 pm (Saturday), 9 am to 1:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts – 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $27.75 plus fees, purchase online.

When: October 9, 2023 (gala concert)

Time: Doors 1 pm, show 2 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $19, purchase online.

What: Sometimes, all you want for a fall day is to see the pretty oranges and reds of the trees. The VanDusen Botanical Garden is the perfect place for this.

They also host Harvest Days for a more festive experience, including live Bluegrass music sessions, fall-inspired craft time for the kids, and a scarecrow-themed maze. It’s fun for the whole family.

When: October 7 to October 29, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5151 Oak Street, Vancouver

Price: $12.30 for ages 19 to 64, $8.60 for youth (13 to 18) and seniors (65+), $6.15 for children aged five to 12, free for infants four and under.

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season this week with a home game against St. Louis City SC at BC Place.

When: October 4, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The Black Lagoon pop-up cocktail bar has returned to haunt Vancouver this year. Discover eerie drinks like the Hellfire Fizz, the Book of Blood, and the Death Rattle, to name a few. There will also be non-alcoholic options, including a drink called the Satanic Panic.

Guests are encouraged to dress to fit in with the vibe or the wicked decor — think of a dungeon-like environment complete with skulls and life-size coffins.

When: October 4 to 31, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: The Butcher and Bullock – 911 West Pender Street, Vancouver