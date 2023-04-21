Rock gods Iron Maiden are coming to Vancouver this fall

One of the most influential rock bands of all time is coming to Vancouver this fall, and you don’t have to be a “Teenage Dirtbag” to check out the show.

Heavy metal pioneers Iron Maiden are bringing The Future Past Tour to Rogers Arena on Monday, October 2.

The Grammy Award winners will also be stopping in Edmonton and Calgary on their Western Canada tour, and fans can get tickets when they go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 am.

The Future Past Tour will feature a setlist full of songs not previously performed publicly from Iron Maiden’s most recent studio album, Senjutsu. There will also be a strong focus on the group’s platinum-selling 1986 album, Somewhere In Time.

“We have had lots of requests from fans over the years to play live a number of tracks on Somewhere In Time and now is the time, plus of course, a few others we know you will like,” said founding member and bassist Steve Harris.”It will also be particularly satisfying to finally get to play some of the more epic tracks on Senjutsu. It’s been a long wait.”

Iron Maiden has released over 40 albums and sold over 90 million copies throughout their career. The London, England-based group has won a Juno, has been included in the Guinness Book of World Records, and was honoured by Royal Mail UK with postal stamps and cards in 2023.

When: October 2, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 am