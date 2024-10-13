20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: October 14 to 20

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Enjoy the suite life this fall with Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites! Make the most of your Vancouver stay with spacious suites, a central downtown location and a unique restaurant & bar, Stock & Supply.

Ready to have some fun this week? We’re here to help! From Diwali Fest to UBC Apple Fest, Halloween spooks and more, here are 20 great events to discover around Metro Vancouver from October 14 to 20.

Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.

To stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters.

What: Entering its 33rd year, the huge apple celebration gives attendees a chance to learn about apple diversity and taste several rare and peculiar varieties.

The family-friendly weekend celebrates all things apple with over 50 varieties to taste, live entertainment, an apple and apple tree sale, demos, and a food fair onsite. This fundraiser, organized by the Friends of the Garden, supports the Garden’s vital education and conservation efforts.

When: October 19 and 20, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: UBC Botanical Garden — 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Regular priced tickets at $11 are available from October 1st up to the event dates (October 19 & 20, 2024). Tickets purchased on-site on the Festival weekend will be at $12.

Tasting Tent tickets are selling out fast. Children aged 7 and under can enter for free but still need to be registered. Purchase online

What: Reapers Haunted Attraction has returned to terrify visitors at Chilliwack’s Fantasy Farms. The Reapers Maze Of Terror is an insane asylum-themed haunt filled with crazed patients and twisted doctors just waiting to get their hands on a new victim.

There is almost no light in the 22,000-square-foot maze of terror. The blacked-out attraction includes a chainsaw massacre experience, complete with real chainsaws.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until October 27, plus October 30 to November 2, 2024

Time: 7 to 9 pm (Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays), 7 to 10 pm (Fridays and Saturdays)

Where: 9423 Gibson Road, Chilliwack

Tickets: $25 to $30, purchase online

What: Fans of the hit reality show The Traitors are in for a comedy treat this fall in Vancouver.

The Improv Centre (TIC) is showcasing its deceptive side in Betrayers, its latest feature show on Granville Island. Audiences are invited to witness the comedy competition fueled by falsities and faux-friendships. Each improviser will try to be the last performer standing while using crowd suggestions for the show.

Even the audience gets a say in who they trust and who they want gone for good.

When: Fridays and Saturdays until November 2, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, tickets are available online

What: Diwali Fest is celebrating its 21st anniversary throughout October with nature-themed festivities, and everyone is invited to the parties.

Multiple events are bringing delicious food and live performances to Downtown Vancouver, Coquitlam, and Surrey, and they are free to enjoy. So get ready to enjoy dance, interactive art exhibits, and more.

When: Various dates from October 18 to 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations, check the website for details

Cost: Free

Discover Corazón Tequila What: Get ready to reinvent the classic margarita and enjoy it your way. Experience Corazón Tequila, rooted in tradition and capturing the essence of agave, at BCLIQOUR in Cambie Village this weekend.

When: October 19, 2024

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: BCLIQUOR 39th and Cambie — 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Follow the lamplight and discover Vancouver’s gruesome, tragic history on the Lost Souls of Gastown Tour. Now in its 13th consecutive year, the walking tour immerses guests in an interactive, theatrical experience as they journey deep into the historic neighbourhood.

Hear gruesome stories of the Great Fire, learn about the notorious ladies of the Gold Rush, discover a murder mystery that remains unsolved to this day, and more on this eerie tour.

When: Now until October 31, 2024

Time: Various times, with extra times on weekends and Halloween week

Where: Starts at the corner of Water and Cordova Streets, beside Monaco Cafe

Cost: From $33 for adults and $30 for students and seniors. Purchase online

What: Time to break out your darkest eyeliner because iconic rockers Evanescence are coming to Vancouver.

The two-time Grammy winners will perform at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, October 15, along with special guests, for an all-ages performance.

When: October 15, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online

Autumn Harvest Tea at Notch8 What: Notch8 is launching its Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea, which it says is a “luxurious experience that captures the rich and warm flavours of the fall season.” Expect plenty of sweet and savoury dishes that celebrate the bounty of the season. Examples include a Kabocha Squash Tartlet with vadouvan saffron apple puree and toasted coconut, Smoked Steelhead with yuzu tobiko, and Serrano Ham Reserva with pickled mustard seeds and coffee aioli on brioche, just to name a few.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays (and statutory Mondays) until November 24, 2024

Time: 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 — 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: $72 per adult, $40 per child

What: The Beaumont Studios Artist Society present a Bill Murrey-themed Burlesque and Cocktail Bonanza this Halloween season. Enjoy an evening of paranormal activity, burlesque antics, and a mashup of some of Murrey’s best (and spookiest) films. Featuring a lineup of the city’s top burlesque, comedy, and wrestling stars.

When: October 17 to 31, 2024

Time: 7 and 9 pm

Where: The Beaumont Studios – 316 West 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $75 plus fees, including two free drinks. Purchase online

What: The sixth annual Latin American Heritage Month Festival, presented by Latincouver, is taking place from October 15 to November 3 in venues throughout the city.

This year’s festival will feature over 50 shows, events, workshops and exhibitions. There will even be a colourful Day of the Dead market to celebrate one of the most recognized Latin traditions in the world. And everyone is welcome!

When: October 15 to November 3, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues on Granville Island and around Vancouver

Cost: Free and ticketed events, learn more online

Duncan Trussell at the House of Comedy What: Duncan Trussell has performed at Just For Laughs, guest starred on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, and co-created The Midnight Gospel for Netflix. The host of the hit podcast The Duncan Trussell Family Hour comes to the House of Comedy for five shows in October. When: October 17 to 19, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Tickets: Tickets starting from $30, purchase online

What: The Arts Club presents the Grammy and Tony Award-winning story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. Discover the story behind the iconic band while enjoying smash hits like “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night).”

When: Now until October 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage — 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets from $39; purchase online

What: East Vancouver’s Strange Fellows Brewing is transforming into a haunted brewhouse for Halloween, and brave souls are invited to go on a self-guided tour through an “all-new swamp of horrors” filled with special surprises and frights.

When: October 18 to 20 and October 25 to 27, 2024

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Strange Fellows Brewing — 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Admission: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver Mysteries is celebrating the spooky season by hosting Halloween Mystery Nights. Form your team of detectives and compete against other teams in this outdoor adventure in the city’s downtown. There are three games to choose from — Secret Mission, Crime in Downtown, and Ghost Patrol — and there are prizes to win and candy for everyone.

When: October 18 to 31, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Downtown Vancouver

Tickets: $35 per person, register online

What: The fall event will take place on National Ugly Produce Day and feature off-sized potatoes, squash, carrots, beets, apples, garlic, and other produce for those in need. There will even be bread and chocolate distributed.

Heppell’s Farm is estimating that 15,000 people will attend the Ugly Potato Day on October 19, which runs from 10 am to 2 pm.

Organizers also encourage everyone to bring their own bags and donate what they can to the local food bank.

When: October 19, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 6050 176th Street, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: The Nightmare Before Christmas Market is back at the Croatian Cultural Centre with over 65 spooky vendors. There will also be a food truck, concession, and more for the family to enjoy. And yes, costumes are encouraged.

When: October 19 and 20, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Maritime Labour Centre – 1880 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Admission: Adults $4 in advance, $5 at the door. Children 13 and under are free. Weekend pass $7 (online only); purchase online

What: An iconic production for electronic music lovers and club culture is coming to Vancouver this fall as part of its world tour.

Boiler Room, known for hosting intimate DJ sets with some of the hottest acts in the world, is coming to YVR on October 18 for a show, and fans are already getting excited. Its stated mission is to “connect club culture to the world” through live events and broadcasts.

When: October 18, 2024

Time: 8 pm to 1 am

Where: PNE Grounds

Tickets: For sale online

What: Put on your stretchy pants for this good old-fashioned pie-eating contest sponsored by The Pie Hole. Two contests will determine who can eat the most pie, with the winner earning a $300 Metropolis at Metrotown gift card.

When: October 19, 2024

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Metropolis at Metrotown Grand Court — 4700 Kingsway, Burnaby

What: Maple Ridge welcomes everyone to Celebrate the Night at Memorial Peace Park. The annual event features light installations, storytelling, a carousel, food trucks, live music, and more.

Make sure to bundle up and look up to see the stunning fireworks display starting at 8 pm.

When: October 19, 2024

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: Memorial Peace Park

Admission: Free

What: Community Market is getting spooky with their Halloween events at The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver.

Spooktacular Halloween Markets offers both a day and evening market, both filled with local vendors, spooky gifts and eerie decorations. The first 50 children to visit during each market will receive a free gift and there will also be a costume competition.

When: October 19, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm, 6 to 9 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

Plus here are some events happening soon that you need to get on your radar!

Dr. McGillicuddy’s Tasting What: Head to BCLiquour Park Royal to experience the world-famous Dr. McGillicuddy’s flavours, crafted since 1865. Guests will sample the wide range of Dr. McGillicuddy’s offerings while discovering great-tasting options that will elevate your cocktail choices.