"Olympics of DJing": Boiler Room is coming to Vancouver this fall

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Aug 13 2024, 4:20 pm
"Olympics of DJing": Boiler Room is coming to Vancouver this fall
An iconic production for electronic music lovers and club culture is coming to Vancouver this fall as part of its world tour.

Boiler Room announced Monday it’s coming to YVR on October 18 for a show, and fans are already getting excited.

“The Olympics of DJing hosted in our city,” one person commented on Boiler Room’s Instagram announcement.

“This is a must attend for sure,” said another.

Boiler Room hasn’t yet announced the Vancouver venue or its lineup, but pre-sale tickets to the hotly-anticipated event become available on August 15.

“Vancouver: it’s been a minute, but we’re back. We’re excited to announce our BR World Tour stop this October,” the production said.

Boiler Room is known for hosting intimate DJ sets with some of the hottest acts in the world. Its stated mission is to “connect club culture to the world” through live events and broadcasts.

Will you be grabbing tickets? Let us know in the comments.

Boiler Room Vancouver

Where: To be announced
When: October 18
Time: 8 pm to 1 am
Tickets: Pre-sale tickets go on sale August 15

