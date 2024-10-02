Score up to 80% off Vancouver Christmas Market tickets in new sale

Vancouver Christmas Market is bringing German-style holiday celebrations to Vancouver this fall, and the presents are coming early for fans of the long-running event!

The city’s largest and longest-running Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event from November 13 to December 24.

A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the Vancouver Christmas Market features more than 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures. And the first batch of tickets are on sale now with some fantastic deals.

“To kick off the pre-season celebrations, the Vancouver Christmas Market is offering reduced-rate online tickets, with First Batch Promos from October 2 to 21,” organizers said in a release. “Starting today, all ticket types are on sale with some fun new promotions on offer this year.”

The First Batch Promo offerings from the Vancouver Christmas Market include:

$7 off the Day-Of price of General Admission until October 21

Get a Single Season Pass for $30.99 or a Family Season Pass for just $75

Score $5 tickets for select dates and timeslots with the new Festive Fives

Receive 20% off tickets for group bookings of 15 or more people from Monday to Friday until December 15. You can also contact the Market to book a private space for your group

Special for this year is a Grey Cup Festival Flex Pass. Fans of festive outings and football can combine the two by getting a flex pass, which grants unlimited access to the Vancouver Christmas Market from November 13 to 17 with no time slot restrictions.

This means you can experience festive lights, delicious food, live entertainment, exciting football action, two ziplines, immersive activities, and more for just $25.

Get ready to stroll through the European-inspired Christmas village with a mug of Glühwein (mulled wine) and a warm schnitzel in hand. There are plenty of delicious drinks and savoury and sweet delicacies to keep you full while you explore the walk-through Christmas tree and the expanded Lover’s Lane.

You’ll also want to sing along to the live entertainment happening on the Flying Stage on the second storey of the iconic Christmas Pyramid. And, of course, a visit to the market wouldn’t be complete without a ride on the Aeroplan Christmas Carousel!

When: November 13 to December 24, 2024

Time: Various timeslots

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

