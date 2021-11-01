More than 30 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in November

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Want to make this a November to remember? Fill your schedule with these fun events!

From unique art exhibits to action-packed sports, delicious food events and more. Here are 36 things to do in Vancouver this month!

Things to do in November

What: FlyOver Canada at Canada Place is bringing passengers to some of the most iconic locations and natural wonders of the American West. For a limited time only, the brand new “The Real Wild West” will immerse passengers in the best of the natural landscapes of Nevada, Oregon, Washington State, Montana, California, New Mexico, Utah, and Arizona.

When: Starting November 4, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: Celebrate the holidays and support your favourite BIPOC-owned local businesses at the same time A virtual pop-up market brought to you by BIPOC Foods Vancouver is bringing together amazing food, art, and wellness services from all over the community to one accessible place.

Until November 5, you can browse what’s available for purchase from dozens of online vendors, including The Dumpling King, Wholesome Heart Foods, and so much more by clicking here. Then, between November 5 and 7, you can make your purchases online, and they will be ready for pick-up in early December.

When: Browse now, and purchase when the shop goes live on Friday, November 5 to Sunday, November 7 from 9 am to 6 pm daily

Where: Browse and purchase online. Pick up at Coho Coffee – 1370 E Georgia Street, Vancouver on Saturday, December 4 between 10 am and 3 pm

What: Fort Langley’s Grave Tales takes place on select evenings until November 7, 2020. Attendees will have their choice of either a two or three-hour program, in which local storytellers share eerie stories, all while leading the group through the historic village at night. The 6 pm tours are the only ones where ages 17-years-old and under are permitted to attend Grave Tales, accompanied by a parent or guardian.

When: Select evenings until November 7, 2020

Time: 6 pm, 7 pm, 8 pm and 9 pm

Where: Fort Langley National Historic Site – 23433 Mavis Avenue, Fort Langley

Cost: $17, $22 or $29.50. Tickets can be purchased over the phone at 604-513-4824 (credit cards only) or in-person (cash, debit or credit card) at the visitor center.

What: Canadian artisans from coast to coast will be setting up shop at the Vancouver Convention Centre this month for the 2021 Circle Craft Christmas Market.

A Vancouver tradition for over 50 years, this year’s event will take place from November 10 to 14. Over 200 artisans are expected to take part, including clothing designers, potters, jewellers, metal and woodworkers, glass blowers, and candle and soap makers — just to name a few.

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

When: November 10 to 14, 2021

Time: Wednesday to Friday from 10 am to 9 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm, Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm

Tickets: Available online

What: UBC is marking 70 years of Remembrance Day Ceremonies in 2021. This year’s ceremony includes short readings, special guests remarks, and musical performances by the UBC School of Music.

When: November 11, 2021

Time: Doors open at 10 am; ceremony begins at 10:45 am

Where: UBC War Memorial Gymnasium — 6081 University Boulevard, Vancouver

What: Stanley Park may be known for coyotes, the seawall, and controversial bike lanes, but there’s a much more sinister and dark history behind the crown jewel of Vancouver. The storytellers at Forbidden Vancouver know the history very well, and they’re inviting you to join them as they reveal the truth behind some notorious crime scenes, the secrets of Deadman’s Island, and other lesser-known Vancouver lore with the Dark Secrets of Stanley Park tour.

Stories, which include the Great Fire of 1886, a smallpox outbreak, and the murder of a gold prospector, are told through the personal accounts of fictional characters from the 1890s. Billed as a “roving, one-person play,” the Lost Souls of Gastown takes you out into the darkness as you’re led through winding cobblestone streets and forgotten alleyways.

When: Wednesday, Saturday and Sundays

Time: 10 am

Where: Tours start and end beside the whale fountain outside the entrance to the Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way.

Cost: $32 for adults and $29 for students and seniors, purchase online

What: Inspired by light and artistic impression, Lumière is returning for its eighth year with spectacular art installations to brighten up downtown Vancouver.

The exhibit installs illuminated art pieces in the West End every year. For 2021, the event has announced that it will be expanding throughout downtown Vancouver. The interactive art installations will be set up at four iconic sites: English Bay, Jim Deva Plaza, Granville Island, and the Bentall Centre.

When: November 12 to 30, 2021

Time: Nightly

Where: English Bay, Jim Deva Plaza, Granville Island, and the Bentall Centre

Cost: Free

What: This fall and winter, you can experience the magic of a German-style holiday festival at the Vancouver Christmas Market from November 13 to December 24. Organizers say this year’s event will be bigger than ever with more than 80 vendors where you can buy gifts and eat to your heart’s content. All your favourites are going to be there, so you can fill up on melty raclette cheese, spätzle, chimney cakes, schnitzel, and more.

When: Daily from November 13 to December 24., 2021

Time: 4 pm to 9 pm (November 13 to November 18), 11:30 am to 9 pm (November 19 December 23), 11:30 am to 6 pm (December 24)

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase Online

Bon Appetit

What: Canada’s largest plant-based event is returning to the province this month. Taking place at the Vancouver Convention Centre West on Saturday, November 20 and Sunday, November 21, Planted Expo is giving locals more time to shop, eat, and hear from inspirational speakers from around the world.

Presented by Boosh Food, the event is bringing over 200 vegan edible and lifestyle brands together (some old favourites and plenty of newbies) in one place — for two full days of unforgettable action — with a holiday twist.

When: November 20 to 21, 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place

Tickets: $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and free for kids – available via Showpass

What: Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival is happening at the Pipe Shop in North Vancouver on Saturday, November 6. The event offers attendees the opportunity to indulge at one of three tasting sessions and seminars.

When: November 6, 2021

Time: 11 am, 3 pm and 7 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Buy online

What: Singletree Winery in Abbotsford has two dazzling domes set up for cozy wine tastings. The Di Vine Domes are open Wednesday to Sunday, and there are a few different packages available. Each dome has a theme, with guests choosing whether they want to drink in the ambiance of an Enchanted Forest or a Canadian Cabin. Guests will sample cheese from the Fraser Valley and hyper-local eats inside the domes paired with their wine.

When: Wednesday to Sunday

Time: Various times

Where: 5782 Mount Lehman Road, Abbotsford

Reservations: Online

What: Whistler’s popular food and beverage celebration, Cornucopia, kicks off on November 4 this year. The festival normally has a huge lineup of events that you don’t want to miss. Running all the way until November 28, this delicious shindig always offers attendees a stellar selection of tastings, dinners, and one-of-a-kind experiences.

When: November 4 to 28

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various, see the list of Whistler Cornucopia events online

What: Coho Coffee is hosting its first-ever Sunday Service pop-up brunch on November 7, featuring hearty and wholesome meals inspired by nostalgic Hawai’i-style, Chinese, and Taiwanese breakfast cuisine. The menu includes sought-after dishes carefully created by The Dumpling King’s Matthew Murtagh-Wu and Hanai Family Table’s Tess Bevernage and Thomas Robillard.

For drinks, guests will be able to order brunch cocktails made by Coho Coffee’s Sophie Salmon. The drink menu at the pop-up includes POG mimosas made with passionfruit, orange, and guava, as well as espresso martinis. There will also be House of Funk beer and a full coffee and tea bar menu.

When: November 7, 2021

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Coho Coffee – 1370 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

What: North Shore Breweries will be hosting a variety of exciting events during Vancouver’s North Shore Craft Beer Week. Check out the unique collab brews, kitchen takeovers, theme food, games, and more. The week-long event also offers a number of prizes to be won.

When: November 4 to 13, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

What: H Tasting Lounge’s enchanting winter patio, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver. Winterlust offers an opportunity to chill out in the magical snow globes and soak in the winter vibes as well as enjoy festive cocktails.

Folks can look forward to enjoying new heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy Nordic-inspired decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling.

When: Now through winter 2022

Time: Various times

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Online

What: The BC Ale Trail’ brand new itinerary is dubbed “North of the Fraser,” and is a curated trail that will take your tastebuds on a trip through 11 astonishing breweries across the Lower Mainland including New Westminster, Burnaby, Coquitlam, and Port Coquitlam. Explore these four communities more closely by sampling their unique craft beers, eating at their exuberant restaurants, and soaking up everything else that their cities set forth.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various, see the list of The BC Ale Trail: North of the Fraser Online

What: Otherwise known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali is a time when families come together to pray, be thankful, and acknowledge the strength of good over evil. It’s a five-day celebration where folks decorate colourful rangolis, light up Diya’s (small candles), and of course, cook exquisite meals. However, no Diwali is complete without an impressive roster of decadent sweets and salty snacks to compliment the auspicious day’s vibrant celebrations.

With the main celebration coming up on November 4, what better way to bond with friends and family than by devouring some of the best Indian treats that Vancouver has to offer Here are three shops that have lovingly prepared tasty treats for you and your dear ones to enjoy together on this special occasion.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of Diwali Treats online

Cheer on the home teams

What: The Canucks continue their NHL season off at Rogers Arena in November. Home games include the New York Rangers on November 2, Winnipeg Jets on November 19, and Chicago Blackhawks on November 21.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: BC Lions wrap yo the CFL regular season at BC Place in November. Catch football action against the Calgary Stampeders on November 12 and Edmonton Elk on November 19.

When: November 12 and 19, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Giants’ CHL season continues in November at the Langley Events Centre. Cheer them on as they face off with Prince George Cougars on November 5, Kamloops Blazers on November 13, Victoria Royals on November 20, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps wrap up the MLS regular season by taking on Seattle Sounders on November 7 at BC Place.

When: November 7, 2021

Time: 3 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks continue their inaugural AHL season with games against the San Jose Barracuda on November 12 and 14, Bakersfield Condors on November 19 and 21, and Ontario Reign on November 30.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

Enjoy the arts

What: GROWING FREEDOM: The instructions of Yoko Ono and The art of John and Yoko at Vancouver Art Gallery showcases the importance of imagination and participation in the work of Yoko Ono and John Lennon. Inside the gallery, instructional exhibits can be as simple as an exercise in imagination printed on the walls and putting a literal bag over your head. The second part of the exhibit explores more works and focuses on Yoko Ono and John Lennon’s Canadian connections, including their meeting with Pierre Trudeau and the Montreal bed-in.

When: Now until May 1, 2022

Time: Gallery hours 10 am to 5 pm, 12 pm to 8 pm on Tuesdays and Fridays

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery, 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: $24, admission by donation Tuesdays 5 pm to 8 pm. Purchase Online

What: Los Angeles pop trio LANY is embarking on a North American tour to promote their fourth album gg bb xx. Singer, songwriter, and online sensation, keshi, will be touring alongside the band, opening up each of LANY’s 31 US and Canada shows.

After hitting up Montreal and Toronto during the band’s October concert dates, the popular musical group will be playing Vancouver’s PNE Forum on Saturday, November 6.

When: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Time: Doors open at 6:30 pm, show starts at 8 pm

Where: PNE Forum, 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available via Ticketleader

Look Towards the Sun at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden What: The Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden’s newest exhibition is Look Towards the Sun, an artistic exchange between Lam Wong, a Chinese Canadian diaspora artist from Hong Kong, and Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun, an artist of Cowichan and Syilx First Nations ancestry. Yuxweluptun’s paintings celebrate and assert Indigenous ways of living and being while shining a light on Indigenous title, rights, and sovereignty on unceded territories. Wong’s paintings and contemplations as an immigrant inspire his practice as the Garden’s artist-in-residence. Looking Towards the Sun also includes a personal response to the horrific findings of the remains of 215 children buried at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, the school that Yuxweluptun is a survivor of. When: Wednesday to Sunday, Now until December 23, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden – 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: $12-$32, purchase online Sankofa: African Routes, Canadian Roots What: Sankofa: African Routes, Canadian Roots at Museum of Anthropology features works by contemporary artists from Lagos, Nigeria, and Vancouver, as well as objects in MOA’s permanent collection, to share stories, histories and projects of African and Black affirmation. A focus of the exhibition is to draw connections to historical contributions and the growing vitality of Vancouver’s Black Canadians. When: November 4, 2021 to March 22, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm, closed on Monday (open until 9 pm on the last Thursday of the month)

Where: Museum of Anthropology – 6393 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online Twins: Stand Up Comedy What: Danika Thibault and Nathan Hare host a stand-up show featuring some of Vancouver’s best comedians. Performers on November 8 include Andrea Jin, Maddy Kelly, Aaron Read and Alistair Ogden. When: November 8, 2021

Time: Doors 8 pm, show 8:30 pm

Where: Little Mountain Comedy Community Centre – 195 East 26th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $8.97 plus feels, purchase online Sketching in the Galleries What: Artists of all skill levels are invited to the Museum of Surrey on Thursday afternoons for Sketching in the Galleries. Participants are asked to bring their own supplies, though easels are available if needed. Guests may also visit the Surrey Stories Gallery and the Feature Gallery during the sketching sessions. When: Every Thursday from until November 25, 2021

Time: 3 to 4:30 pm

Where: Museum of Surrey – 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Cost: Free Vancouver Special: Disorientations and Echo at the Vancouver Art Gallery What: Vancouver Special: Disorientations and Echo is an expansive look at Greater Vancouver contemporary art. The exhibition features works by newer artists as well as established artists, with a variety of media, scale and modes of presentation. When: Now until January 2, 2022

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online Imagine Picasso What: Imagine Picasso is a collaboration between creators Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, art historian Androula Michael, and leading figure in the French architecture movement Rudy Ricciotti. The experience will feature more than 200 of Picasso’s paintings being shown together for the very first time. Paintings will be projected onto nine full-blown Origami-style structures, which will offer a one-of-a-kind perspective on the work of the great Picasso. The experience will last approximately one hour. Non-commercial photography is permitted, and organizers encourage guests to share their photos online. Organizers point out that Imagine Picasso is designed as a contactless experience. It will have limited capacity and timed entries, and the event will be in full accordance with current public health orders. When: Now until January 8, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online Steven Shearer at The Polygon Gallery What: A solo exhibition featuring Vancouver artist Steven Shearer at The Polygon Gallery, The first major survey in Canada of the artist’s work made over the past 20 years, the exhibition showcases the importance of Shearer’s monumental archive of photographic and print material and how it continues to act as a source material for works across a spectrum of media. When: November 20, 2021 to February 13, 2022

Time: Wednesday, 10 am–5 pm; Thursday, 10 am–8 pm; Friday–Sunday, 10 am–5 pm

Where: The Polygon Gallery — 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation Vancouver Special: Disorientations and Echo What: Vancouver Special: Disorientations and Echo is an expansive look at Greater Vancouver contemporary art. The exhibition features works by newer artists as well as established artists, with a variety of media, scale and modes of presentation. When: Now until January 2, 2022

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

What: Discover Vancouver’s only farmers’ market located on a working farm. Tuesdays offer veggies, fruits, herbs, flowers and free-range eggs, all fresh from UBC Farm, while Saturdays feature a wide variety of vendors.

When: Every Tuesday and Saturday until November 27, 2021

Time: 4 pm to 6 pm (Tuesdays), 10 am to 2 pm (Saturdays)

Location: UBC Farm – 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver

What: Visitors will find over 70 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday from November 6, 2021 until April 23, 2022

Time: 10 an to 2 pm

Location: 50 E 30th Ave and Ontario St, Vancouver

What: You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Location: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods.

When: Every Sunday from November to April

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Rd, Port Moody