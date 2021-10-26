Bryan Adams announces New Year's Eve concert at Rogers Arena

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Bryan Adams has announced an upcoming concert to welcome the new year.

The Bryan Adams New Years Eve Party will be hosted at Rogers Arena on December 31, 2021. The Canadian superstar will be joined by fellow Vancouver acts Mother Mother and 54-40.

The concert will mark Adams’ first hometown show in nearly four years. According to event organizers, the event will also be “the biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in decades.”

“Vancouver can expect a one-of-a-kind event, unlike any other New Year’s Eve celebrations the city has seen,” says Live Nation. “The show will be a salute to Vancouver’s talent and legacy, shared across generations of music and fans, and a celebration of a long overdue return to the experience of live events.”

Adams, a multi-platinum artist, is also set to release his 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts, in March 2022.

Tickets for the event go on sale online starting October 29 at 10 am. Prices begin at $20.21 (plus service charges).

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

When: December 31, 2021

Tickets: Available online starting October 29 at 10 am