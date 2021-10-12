Metro Vancouver's dreamy wine domes are a romantic date night idea

Looking to add a little extra oomph to your typical date night? Singletree Winery in Abbotsford has two dazzling domes set up for cozy wine tastings.

The winery told Daily Hive that they’re always looking for new experiences for their guests and the domes seemed like the perfect opportunity to bring something fresh.

The Di Vine Domes are open Wednesday to Sunday, and there are a few different packages available. Each dome has a theme, and you can choose whether you want to drink in the ambiance of an Enchanted Forest or a Canadian Cabin.

The Enchanted Forest dome is perfect for getting into the mood for winter with its ultra-elegant look.

The Canadian Cabin dome has lanterns, porch chairs, and buffalo plaid patterns to give it a warm feel.

You’ll get 90 minutes inside, and each dome comes with a fan, heater, and Bluetooth speaker for your comfort. Domes are available to book from 12 pm to 5:30 pm for either Package A or Package B.

Package A includes five different wine tastings plus a $30 wine credit in the store. Package B gets you five wine tastings plus a Gourmet Charcuterie spread with a $20 wine credit.

Package C is on Friday and Saturday evenings when you can have a gourmet dinner inside the domes. These romantic dinners are already booked well in advance into spring 2022.

It costs a minimum $50 spend per person to book and can fit two to six folks, so it’s a great idea for a special occasion like a birthday or anniversary.

Singletree Winery loves to support local food, so you’ll be sampling cheese from the Fraser Valley and hyper-local eats inside the domes paired with your wine. As a COVID-19 precaution, everything comes served individually, and menus are preordered.

Find out more by visiting their dome FAQ page and book your spot online.

Address: 5782 Mount Lehman Road, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-381-1788