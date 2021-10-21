A BIPOC pop-up market is coming to Vancouver next month

What better way to celebrate the holidays than to support your favourite BIPOC-owned local businesses?

A virtual pop-up market brought to you by BIPOC Foods Vancouver is making that easier for you this holiday season by bringing together amazing food, art, and wellness services from all over the community to one accessible place.

From now until November 5, you can browse what’s available for purchase from dozens of online vendors, including The Dumpling King, Wholesome Heart Foods, and so much more by clicking here.

Then, between November 5 and 7, you can make your purchases online, and they will be ready for pick-up in early December.

The best part is that 5% of all sales will be donated to a BIPOC non-profit organization.

Happy shopping and have fun supporting local businesses!

BIPOC Pop-Up

When: Browse now, and purchase when the shop goes live on Friday, November 5 to Sunday, November 7 from 9 am to 6 pm daily

Where: Pick up at Coho Coffee – 1370 E Georgia Street, Vancouver on Saturday, December 4 between 10 am and 3 pm