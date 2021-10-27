Coho Coffee is hosting its first-ever Sunday Service pop-up brunch on November 7, featuring hearty and wholesome meals inspired by nostalgic Hawai’i-style, Chinese, and Taiwanese breakfast cuisine.

The menu includes sought-after dishes carefully created by The Dumpling King’s Matthew Murtagh-Wu and Hanai Family Table’s Tess Bevernage and Thomas Robillard.

For drinks, guests will be able to order brunch cocktails made by Coho Coffee’s Sophie Salmon.

The drink menu at the pop-up includes POG mimosas made with passionfruit, orange, and guava, as well as espresso martinis.

There will also be House of Funk beer and a full coffee and tea bar menu.

Coho Coffee Sunday Service pop-up brunch

When: Sunday, November 7 from 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Coho Coffee – 1370 East Georgia Street, Vancouver