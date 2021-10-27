FoodFood Events

Coho Coffee to launch its first ever Sunday Service brunch pop-up

Manisha Singh
Manisha Singh
|
Oct 27 2021, 10:04 pm
Coho Coffee to launch its first ever Sunday Service brunch pop-up
@cohocoffee/Instagram

Coho Coffee is hosting its first-ever Sunday Service pop-up brunch on November 7, featuring hearty and wholesome meals inspired by nostalgic Hawai’i-style, Chinese, and Taiwanese breakfast cuisine.

The menu includes sought-after dishes carefully created by The Dumpling King’s Matthew Murtagh-Wu and Hanai Family Table’s Tess Bevernage and Thomas Robillard.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Coho Coffee (@cohocoffee)

For drinks, guests will be able to order brunch cocktails made by Coho Coffee’s Sophie Salmon.

The drink menu at the pop-up includes POG mimosas made with passionfruit, orange, and guava, as well as espresso martinis.

There will also be House of Funk beer and a full coffee and tea bar menu.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Coho Coffee (@cohocoffee)

Coho Coffee Sunday Service pop-up brunch

When: Sunday, November 7 from 10 am to 2 pm
Where: Coho Coffee – 1370 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Manisha SinghManisha Singh
+ Dished
+ Food Events
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT