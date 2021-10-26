Vancouver International Auto Show to return after two year break

Good news car lovers! The Vancouver International Auto Show is finally set to return after a two-year hiatus.

The last show took place back in 2019, and while a 2020 event was planned, it was scrapped due to COVID-19.

With capacity limits for indoor events now lifted, the show, which is set to take place in less than five months, could be huge.

The event will be taking place at Vancouver Convention Centre West, from March 23 to 27 next year.

The 2022 Auto Show will feature a new exhibit, EVerything EV, which as the name implies, will put a focus on electric vehicles.

Organizers are calling it the largest electric and advanced technology showcase in the history of the Auto Show.

“After detailed planning and in–depth discussions with our valued partners, we are extremely excited to welcome back visitors to the Vancouver International Auto Show,” said Blair Qualey, President and CEO of the New Car Dealers Association of BC, in a statement.



“This has been a few years coming, so we are finally counting down the days until we can welcome guests to the show, which will spotlight a host of new models, features and other exciting developments in the industry.”

Organizers are promising to ensure strict compliance with provincial health orders to prioritize the health and safety of visitors at the event.

It remains to be seen what health protocols will be in place for March 2022, and whether or not the BC Vaccine Card will still be in effect.