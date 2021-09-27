Cornucopia: Whistler’s popular food and beverage festival returns this fall
Sep 27 2021, 11:11 am
Whistler’s popular food and beverage celebration, Cornucopia, kicks off on November 4 this year. The festival normally has a huge lineup of events that you don’t want to miss.
Running all the way until November 28, this delicious shindig always offers attendees a stellar selection of tastings, dinners, and one-of-a-kind experiences.
While the full 2021 schedule is coming soon, you can get an idea of what’s in store for attendees by checking out the sneak peek of what’s on at this year’s event.
We’ll keep you posted as more details are released.
Whistler Cornucopia 2021
When: November 4 to 28, 2021