Lumière will light up downtown Vancouver with enchanting art pieces

One of the West End’s favourite annual installations has announced a major expansion.

Inspired by light and artistic impression, Lumière is returning for its eighth year with spectacular art installations to brighten up downtown Vancouver.

The exhibit installs illuminated art pieces in the West End every year. For 2021, the event has announced that it will be expanding throughout downtown Vancouver. The interactive art installations will be set up at four iconic sites: English Bay, Jim Deva Plaza, Granville Island, and the Bentall Centre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lumière Vancouver (@lumiereyvr)



In addition to beloved figures such as Davie, Luna, Stanley, and Eugenia, a dazzling 12-foot-tall beaver will also be installed at English Bay. The beaver’s name will be chosen before the event opens to the public.

Jim Deva Plaza will also receive two new art installations. One of them is “Helianthus Enorme,” a 25-foot tall sunflower from Portland that’s inspired by the geometric patterns of seeds in the disk floret. The second new installation is known as the “Twin Harmonic Amplified Neuro-Knowledge Stimulator,” also known as THANKS.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lumière Vancouver (@lumiereyvr)



Another notable installation will be the “Canopy Lights” on the Dunsmuir Patio at Bentall Centre. According to organizers, the 55 LED string light structure “will allow people to see their voice translated to light patterns,” allowing participants to experience the light structure in a whole new way.

Lumière is scheduled to run from November 12 to 30, although select installations will remain on display until February 2022.

For more information, check out Lumière. You can stay in the know via Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

When: November 12 to 30

Time: Nightly

Where: English Bay, Jim Deva Plaza, Granville Island, and the Bentall Centre

Admission: Free