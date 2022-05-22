20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: May 23 to 29

May is just flying by, so let’s not waste a minute of it!

From Hamilton to Avril Lavigne, Just For Laughs Vancouver and more, here are 20 things to keep you busy from May 23 to 29.

What: Hamilton is the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. The smash Broadway musical has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education, and has fans all over the world.

Hamilton has also won numerous awards including a Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

When: May 24 to June 19, 2022

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday), 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Multi-platinum artist Vance Joy is slated to perform at Rogers Arena on Friday, May 27, with opening acts including Vancouver-based electronic rock band Dear Rouge and Australian singer Budjerah. Joy’s headline show in Vancouver is one of two he is bringing to Canada as part of his “The Long Way Home Tour.”

When: May 27, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $62.05, available online

What: Rolla Skate Club hosts a weekly Saturday night roller skating party at Rollerland. Dress to impress and get ready to have fun with DJ Groovehear. Rental rollerskates and protective pads are included with each ticket, and skaters are invited to also roll in their own gear. The event has two-time slots to choose from, and bring your own helmet if you wish to wear one. For ages 19 and up.

When: May 28, 2022

Time: 6 to 7:45 pm and 8 to 9:45 pm

Where: Rollerland – 21 N Renfrew St, Vancouver

Tickets: $25, purchase online

What: Just For Laughs Vancouver will take place from May 25 to 29 at various venues around the city. The festival is delivering with some of the biggest names in comedy, including Maria Bamford, Roy Wood Jr., Joel Kim Booster, The Best of the West series, and more.

When: May 25 to 29, 2022, plus additional dates

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver

Tickets: All tickets for Just For Laughs Vancouver can be purchased online

What: Wildflowers, a bespoke faux floral installation, allows visitors of The Amazing Brentwood to immerse themselves in delightful seasonal scenery on the Skybridge and the Grandy Lobby until May 23.

When: Now until May 23, 2022

Where: Skybridge and Grand Lobby of The Amazing Brentwood – 457 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Shop for fresh groceries (fresh foods picked from local farmers’ fields in the Fraser and Okanagan Valleys), along with plants, flowers, and other artisan goods at this weekly market in Fort Langley.

Dates: Every Saturday until December 17, 2022

Time: 9 am to 3 pm

Where: St. Andrews Historic Church – 9025 Glover Road, Fort Langley

What: The annual rEvolver Festival is a showcase of contemporary theatrical works at The Cultch. Check out the wide variety of performances from local and national artists including script-based theatre, staged readings of in-progress shows, digital and audio experiences, and more.

When: May 25 to June 5, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: The Cultch’s Historic Theatre and Vancity Culture Lab – 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Want to take a trip out to the Mediterranean Sea but on a tight budget? Well, save your money, because Vancouver is the kind of place that offers a bit of every culture.

Here’s a list of restaurants that will make you feel like you’re on vacation. Europe, Asia, or Oceania — we’ve got you covered.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Vancouver Asian Film Festival hosts Elimin8Hate – See Us Hear Us Concert, a showcase of songs about anti-Asian racism and resilience that were written by Asian Canadian artists. Artists include Asian Persuasion All Stars, Kristina Lao, and more.

When: May 26, 2022

Time: Doors at 6:30 pm

Where: D6 Bar & Lounge at Parq Vancouver – 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $18 plus fees, purchase online

What: Stand-up comic, host and actress Kate Quigley is performing a series of shows at Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy in New West this month. Quigley has appeared on shows like The Office, The Josh Wolf Show, and The Megan Mullaly Show.

When: May 26 to 29, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Surrey Civic Theatres presents a weekend of exciting theatre performances and activities for children and families. Surrey SPARK Stages features an aerial circus, music performances, an all-ages dance party, and more.

When: May 27 to 29, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Surrey Arts Centre — 13750 88 Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Avril Lavigne’s “Bite Me Canada 2022” tour is her first in over 10 years. Canada’s fave pop-punk princess is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of her diamond-selling debut album, Let Go, which includes pop-punk anthems “Complicated,” and “Sk8er Boi.”

When: May 24, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Il Centro’s Ukraine Relief Fundraiser Dinner features an evening of exquisite Ukrainian food, culture, and live entertainment The event will also include a keynote speaker, with all proceeds going directly to Ukraine relief.

When: May 27, 2022

Time: 6 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre Grand Ballroom – 3075 Slocan Street Vancouver

Tickets: Purchase online

What: Safe & Sound Music Fest’s first live festival in four years features a can’t-miss lineup of international stars and local talent.

Multiple Grammy Award nominee Ty Dolla $ign is the headliner of Safe & Sound Music Fest. The Los Angeles singer, rapper and producer is known for his hits “Blasé,” “Paranoid,” and “Or Nah.” He’s also collaborated with artists like Kanye West, Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion and Post Malone.

Also on the bill are Canadian legends Rascalz featuring Kardinal Offishall; Nigerian singer-songwriter Ayra Starr; hip hop, rap and soul artist Missy D; and many more.

When: May 29, 2022

Time: 12 to 11 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: Starting at $59, purchase online.

What: Presented in the style of a radio play, Yellow Fever by R.A. Shiomi is an award-winning comic mystery set on post-war Powell Street. Follow along as hard-nosed private eye Sam Shikaze investigates the disappearance of the mysterious Cherry Blossom Queen.

When: Tuesday to Sundays from May 28 to June 12, 2022

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Firehall Arts Centre – 280 East Cordova Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online.

What: Dolce Amore – the Commercial Drive gelato shop known for its quality scoops and its late 11 pm close time – is throwing an anniversary party to celebrate 20 years in the biz. Festivities will include a live DJ, free scoops for the first 100 customers, and some awesome prizes (ranging from gift cards to free gelato for a year).

The shop will also be offering throwback pricing on its scoops, meaning you can get some ice cream at early-aughts prices. Dolce Amore will be serving up some new signature flavours, too.

When: May 28, 2022

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 1588 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

What: R&B singer Snoh Aalegra, whose latest album Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies was released last July, will be performing in Vancouver as part of her Ugh, These Temporary Highs Tour. The LA singer will perform in 21 cities, including Toronto, Boston, New York, Vancouver, and Seattle, before wrapping up in Portland, Oregon. Ama Lou will be performing as a special guest on the tour.

The winner of the Best New Artist title at the 2020 Soul Train Awards and Best New R&B Artist at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Snoh proved to fans and critics alike to be one of the most promising artists performing today.

When: May 27, 2022

Time: 6 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl – 610 Pipeline Road, Vancouver

Tickets: Purchase online

What: An exhibit at the Museum of Vancouver (MOV) will immerse you in the city’s bright past and delve into the divide that changed its urban landscape. Until Summer 2022, Neon Vancouver | Ugly Vancouver features a collection of flashy signs dating back to the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s. Some are being lit for the first time since they were recovered from junkyards.

When: Now until June 22, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm daily

Where: Museum of Vancouver — 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Adults (18+): $15. Seniors (65+), youth (6 to 17) and students with ID: $10. Free for children 5 and under and individuals self-identifying as Indigenous. Purchase Online

What: Enjoy some quality time with the family at this quaint farm, which is home to a plethora of adorable animals, including sheep and donkeys. There are approximately 200 domestic farm animals and birds to meet at Maplewood Farm, plus you can bring your own fresh fruits and veggies to feed the bunnies. It’s a great kid-friendly activity that is open year-round rain or shine.

When: Daily from until October. Closed on Mondays from November through February. Also closed on Christmas Day.

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Address: 405 Seymour River Place, North Vancouver

Cost: $5.30-$9, reservation required. Purchase online

What: Kobra Kai’s WrestleCore is a wild, visceral night of high-flying, hardcore wrestling action. The event features a number of local and international stars, including Calamity-Pack qualifying match Kate, Adam Ryder, Nicole Matthews, Tony Baroni, and more. Don’t miss the massive 6-pack challenge, exciting debuts and other surprises during the evening.



When: May 29, 2022

Time: 6 pm

Where: Rickshaw Theatre – 254 E. Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30 plus fees. Purchase Online

Plus here’s an event happening soon that you need to get on your radar!

What: Planted Expo is Canada’s largest plant-based event, celebrating all things plant-based and sustainable. Bring the whole family and come discover all of the innovative products that will benefit you, our planet, and the animals we share it with.

There will be over 200 plant-based, vegan, and sustainable exhibitors to discover, explore, and sample. Plus you can meet and learn from leading voices, incredible speakers and presenters from the plant-based movement.

When: June 4 to 5, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place

Cost: $20 for adults, $15 for youth and seniors, and free for kids. Add your second day for just $5. Purchase online