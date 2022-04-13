The list of music festivals you need to check out in Metro Vancouver has got a lot more epic.

Safe & Sound Music Fest has announced that its first live festival in four years will take place on Sunday, May 29 at Swangard Stadium in Burnaby.

The highly anticipated event kicks off at 12 noon and features a can’t-miss lineup of international stars and local talent.

Multiple Grammy Award nominee Ty Dolla $ign is the headliner of Safe & Sound Music Fest. The Los Angeles singer, rapper and producer is known for his hits “Blasé,” “Paranoid,” and “Or Nah.” He’s also collaborated with artists like Kanye West, Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion and Post Malone.

Also on the bill are Canadian legends Rascalz featuring Kardinal Offishall; Nigerian singer-songwriter Ayra Starr; hip hop, rap and soul artist Missy D; and many more.

Tickets to Safe & Sound Fest go on sale on April 14 at 11 am, and more details about the day’s events will be announced soon. Get yours and get ready to party!

When: May 29, 2022

Time: 12 to 11 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: Starting at $59, purchase online. Tickets go on sale on April 14 at 11 am.