Safe & Sound Music Fest returns to Metro Vancouver this spring with epic lineup

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Apr 13 2022, 10:32 pm
Safe & Sound Music Fest returns to Metro Vancouver this spring with epic lineup
@tydollasign/Instagram | @aryastarr/Instagram
The list of music festivals you need to check out in Metro Vancouver has got a lot more epic.

Safe & Sound Music Fest has announced that its first live festival in four years will take place on Sunday, May 29 at Swangard Stadium in Burnaby.

The highly anticipated event kicks off at 12 noon and features a can’t-miss lineup of international stars and local talent.

Multiple Grammy Award nominee Ty Dolla $ign is the headliner of Safe & Sound Music Fest.  The Los Angeles singer, rapper and producer is known for his hits “Blasé,” “Paranoid,” and “Or Nah.” He’s also collaborated with artists like Kanye West, Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion and Post Malone.

Ty Dolla Sign

@tydollasign/Instagram

Also on the bill are Canadian legends Rascalz featuring Kardinal Offishall; Nigerian singer-songwriter Ayra Starr; hip hop, rap and soul artist Missy D; and many more.

Arya Starr

@aryastarr/Instagram

Tickets to Safe & Sound Fest go on sale on April 14 at 11 am, and more details about the day’s events will be announced soon. Get yours and get ready to party!

Safe and Sound Music Fest

Safe & Sound Music Fest/Submitted

Safe & Sound Music Fest 2022

When: May 29, 2022
Time: 12 to 11 pm
Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby
Tickets: Starting at $59, purchase online. Tickets go on sale on April 14 at 11 am.

