Snoh Aalegra announces Vancouver concert at Stanley Park's Malkin Bowl

It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to enjoy live music, but it seems the time has finally come — and what a time it is.

R&B singer Snoh Aalegra, whose latest album Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies was released earlier this year in July, will be performing in Vancouver next May as part of her Ugh, These Temporary Highs Tour.

The tour, which kicks off on March 21, 2022, in Detroit, will see the LA singer hit up 21 cities, including Toronto, Boston, New York, Vancouver, and Seattle, before wrapping up in Portland, Oregon. Ama Lou will be performing as a special guest on the tour.

The video for Snoh’s latest hit “Neon Peach,” produced by and featuring Tyler, the Creator, dropped late October and is a vibrant, 80s-inspired trip through pink science labs and tin-foil-covered offices. Her live shows promise to be just as electrifying.

Temporary is Snoh’s third studio album, a follow-up to the critically-acclaimed Ugh, Those Feels Again. The singles “I Want You Around” and “Whoa” from that album made it to the top of multiple R&B charts, with a remix of “Whoa” being released by Pharrell. Snoh impressed fans even more after delivering a much-talked-about performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk series.

The winner of the Best New Artist title at the 2020 Soul Train Awards and Best New R&B Artist at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Snoh proved to fans and critics alike to be one of the most promising artists performing today.

Snoh has been compared to singers like Sade and Amy Winehouse, and while her jazzy, smooth vocals might make that an easy comparison, this new album feels like something all her own. Featuring two tracks with Tyler, the Creator — who worked as a producer on the album — as well as one with James Fauntleroy, Temporary is a synth-laden divergence from her previous, more pared-back album.

Featuring tracks like “Lost You,” which is still sitting in the top five on R&B radio charts, and “We Don’t Have to Talk About It,” the album has already been lauded by both critics and music publications.

Tickets to see Snoh Aalegra at Stanley Park’s Malkin Bowl are on sale now via Ticketmaster, starting at $135. Please note: Ticket holders are required to provide proof of full vaccination.

When: Friday, May 27, 2022

Time: 6 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl – 610 Pipeline Road, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $135 – Available via Ticketmaster